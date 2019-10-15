As much as we may not want to admit it, the holiday season is upon us (if Hobby Lobby’s Christmas section hasn’t made that clear enough). In just about 40 days, the Thanksgiving-cooking, Black-Friday-shopping and Christmas-gift-buying craziness will take over our lives as we prepare for the "most wonderful time of the year."
But before our schedules become packed with family dinners, holiday travels and gift-wrapping marathons, I wanted to take this time to share with you a few ways you can make a shelter animal’s season "merry and bright."
The gift of time
Our volunteers make every day feel like Christmas by giving the most valuable gift of all: their time. From walking shelter dogs and spending time with the cats to working at the SPCA’s Thrift Store and fostering kittens or puppies, our volunteers donate over 11,000 hours of their time annually.
To say we couldn’t do this without them or that our animals lives are worlds better because of them are true understatements. Our staff does the best we can to provide the necessities for our animals, but it’s our volunteers that give them the quality time and care they need to succeed while at the shelter. Even during the holidays, our volunteers are taking the time away from the season’s festivities to make sure our animal’s holidays are just as "jolly" as their own.
If you would like to give the gift of time, please join us for an upcoming Shelter 101 information session. Remaining 2019 dates are available online at letlovelive.org/volunteer.
The gift of family
The ultimate goal of the SPCA Albrecht Center is to find loving forever homes for all of the adoptable animals that we take in. No matter the age, breed or type of companion that is made available for adoption, we know there is a special home out there for each and every one.
With over 1,200 homeless animals cared for every year, there is sure to be a perfect fit for your family, and our staff is happy to help make that match. All you have to do is come visit us at 199 Willow Run Road in Aiken, Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
How about giving the best gift of all and adopt a pet in need in time for the holidays? View all of our available animals online and fall in love today at letlovelive.org/available-pets.
The gift of support
The SPCA Albrecht Center is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization that does not receive funding from the government or from the ASPCA (a separate entity). We say it time and time again because it’s important for our supporters to know. Our animals rely entirely on the generosity of those that believe in our mission. The food that feeds them, the warm beds that comfort them, the medicine that heals them; it all comes from the kindness of our supporters.
There are many ways to contribute to the care of our shelter animals. If you’ve shopped at one of our Thrift Stores, used our Veterinary Care Center services, raised birthday donations on Facebook, attended an event or become a dog park member, those contributions have provided either medical care or supplies to ensure a happy and healthy life for an animal in need. If you’re curious to how your dollars are spent, the SPCA’s completed 990s are uploaded to GuideStar for public review.
Mark your calendars
Help us make this holiday season extra special for the animals in our care. During the entire month of December, we will be holding a Santa Paws Drive and asking for gift-wrapped donations to place under our Christmas tree at the shelter. The shelter animals will then have a gift to open on Christmas Day, all thanks to you!
Want to go shopping for donations? Check out our online wish list for supplies always needed to run the shelter: letlovelive.org/donate.
On Tuesday, Nov. 5 from 6 to 8 p.m, we will be hosting a November Thrift Store Party at the Mitchell Plaza Thrift Store (1589 Whiskey Road). The theme of the party is "Forever Home for the Holidays," as we raise contributions to prepare our animals for their forever homes (hopefully in time for the holidays). Each ticket sold covers the cost of a rabies or distemper vaccination, flea and tick prevention medication or food for two animals for a day.
Tickets are just $10 in advance ($20 at the door). Your ticket doubles as a 15% off coupon to use the night of the event and earns you one door prize ticket to be entered to win. Free food catered by Berry’s Catering and Floral and access to our beer and wine bar are included, as well as a first look at the store’s Christmas Décor Shop and a vast array of other fantastic Thrift Store treasures.
Tickets can be purchased online at letlovelive.org/winterthriftstoreparty or at the SPCA Albrecht Center, both SPCA Thrift Stores, Aiken Saddlery or Auto Tech, Inc.
Sponsors for the event are SMBGM, Auto Tech, Inc. and Berry’s Catering and Floral.