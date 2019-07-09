Aiken, SC (29801)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. High 86F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 71F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.