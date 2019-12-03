The holidays are a wonderful reminder of all of the blessings in our life. I, for one, am incredibly grateful for my family, my husband, our family of friends and our furry companions, and my job at the SPCA Albrecht Center. I am also thankful that the animals in our care are in a warm, safe place while they wait for their forever homes. Despite these blessings, the holidays for anyone in animal welfare also serve as a reminder of all of the amazing, homeless animals that won’t experience the joy of being together with a family for the holidays.
Therefore, it becomes our mission to make the holidays extra special for the adoptable companions at the SPCA Albrecht Center. Whether that’s through facilitating adoptions or simply giving special treats to the ones still at the shelter on Christmas, we do our best to lift their spirits as we enter the New Year. However, like anything we do here at the shelter, this isn’t just an effort on our part. It’s our extraordinary team of volunteers, supporters, adopters and donors that makes our mission possible – something every single one of our staff members is grateful for every year.
As we enjoy the holidays with our loved ones – human and furry alike – we ask you to extend your love by joining us in our Forever Home for the Holidays campaign. This campaign was created with the idea of making this holiday season the most memorable for the animals at the SPCA and starting off 2020 (our 85th year of saving lives) on the right foot! Forever Home for the Holidays consists of three ways to give back to our community’s homeless pets:
• Adopt. Of course, our No. 1 mission is to find forever homes for the over 1,200 homeless and neglected animals we take in every year. In 2019, our intake totals have risen far beyond our capacity and we have seen far too many residents wait months on end for their new family. To assist in finding homes for these amazing companions before the holidays, we will host a one-day-only Clear the Shelter event on Saturday, Dec. 7. (11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) at the SPCA Albrecht Center (199 Willow Run Road in Aiken).
With nearly 170 pets available for adoption, and many, many more waiting for their chance to shine on our adoption floors, we have companions for every kind of loving family. Even better, ALL of these pets will be available fee-waived!
Don’t worry, my animal-loving friends. Statistics show that fee-waived adoptions at shelters do not invite animal abusers. The SPCA Albrecht Center is dedicated to vetting our adopters and making sure they are going to the homes best suited for their individual needs. And, with personal information collected and driver’s licenses copied as a part of our application process, animal abusers turn to “free pet” listings on websites like Craigslist, where they cannot be tracked, instead. Side Note: NEVER list a personal pet for free when rehoming.
Now, back to the main event: Clear the Shelter on Saturday, Dec. 7! Our goal for this event is to find loving, forever homes for 150 of the dogs and cats in our care so that we may continue to save lives in the New Year. If you are interested in adopting, please bring a valid driver’s license, up-to-date vaccination records for any current pets and a carrier if you are adopting a cat or a leash if you are adopting a dog. Give the ultimate gift of all to a homeless pet – a forever home.
• Shop. The second part of our Forever Home for the Holidays campaign is a Santa Paws Drive. Throughout the month of December, as you’re shopping for presents for loved ones, consider picking up a small donation for the homeless animals in our care. The SPCA Albrecht Center is asking for supply donations to be gift-wrapped and dropped off or sent to the SPCA, at 199 Willow Run Road, to place under our Christmas tree for the animals in our care. Whether it’s a toy or a treat, we hope to have a gift for all of our animals to open on Christmas. On Christmas Day, SPCA staff will film a video for our supporters of the animals waking up to special gifts under the tree, all thanks to you!
A list of always-needed donations can be found on our Wish List: www.letlovelive.org/donate
Or, on Amazon: http://a.co/4CaKDoe
• Donate. Giving Tuesday, on Tuesday, Dec. 3, is a wonderful time to contribute to whatever cause is close to your heart. The SPCA Albrecht Center will be participating with a Facebook fundraiser, with a goal of $1,935 to commemorate the year we were incorporated – 1935 – as we enter our 85th year of working with the CSRA to save lives. As a 501(c)(3) organization, contributions made to the SPCA are used resourcefully to ensure they are going solely towards bettering the lives of the animals in our care through vet care or supplies.
On behalf of every staff member and every homeless pet at the SPCA Albrecht Center, thank you for another amazing year of saving lives, and thank you for joining us for our Forever Home for the Holidays campaign as we make the holidays a joyous time of year for the animals in need. Happy Paw-lidays!