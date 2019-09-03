In lieu of Governor McMaster declaring a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Dorian, the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare will be traveling to Charleston Animal Society on Sunday, Sept. 1, to transfer 17 dogs from the coast to the SPCA.
Charleston Animal Society arrived in Florida at 5 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, to provide hurricane relief for upwards of 100 animals from Brevard Humane Society and evacuated animals from Osceola County, Florida. Charleston also took in 40 cats and 25 dogs on Friday from Halifax Humane Society, Inc. in Daytona Beach. Shelter and rescue partners from around the state and beyond are assisting Charleston in now transferring these animals away from the South Carolina coast with the updated news of Dorian’s path.
As an emergency placement partner, the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare will be taking in 17 dogs from Charleston Animal Society. These dogs come from the Charleston Animal Society and are transferred to Charleston from Halifax Humane Society, Inc. CEO Barbara Nelson and canine behaviorist Michelle Jurnak will arrive in Charleston by 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1, to transfer these dogs.
Fifteen of the 17 dogs will be available for adoption at the SPCA Albrecht Center as soon as Tuesday. On Wednesday, the SPCA will host their final Yappy Hour of the year from 6 to 8 p.m. at 199 Willow Run Road in Aiken. All of the revenue from this event will go toward benefitting the hurricane relief dogs to care for them until they find their forever homes (LetLoveLive.org/Yappy-Hour).
The SPCA is seeking adopters for their available animals. Including the hurricane relief dogs, there are 27 dogs and 41 cats that are currently waiting for their new home. All available pets are vaccinated, microchipped and spayed or neutered.
The SPCA Albrecht Center is also asking for monetary and supply donations to care for their approximately 170 animals currently in their care (available and in holding), as well as the 17 hurricane relief dogs that will be transferred in on Sunday. A wish list detailing supplies needed for donation, and the option to make a monetary donation, can be found online: LetLoveLive.org/Donate.