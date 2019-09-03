Established in 1935, the Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare is a private, non-profit organization operating under IRS Section 501(c)(3). We have been placing thousands of needy animals into loving forever homes for over 80 years. It is our mission to improve the lives of companion animals by rehoming abused, abandoned and neglected pets while fighting for their well-being through vigorous legislative effort, humane education and by offering affordable veterinary care for all.