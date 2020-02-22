Editor’s note: This article is the fourth in a four-part series on heart health during American Heart Month.
As American Heart Month wraps up, the American Heart Association has announced its impact goals for improving health in the United States by 2030.
The primary goal for the organization is to increase healthy life expectancy from 66 to 68 years of age for all Americans in the next 10 years.
By reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease – which kills more Americans than any other illness – the organization also hopes to reduce cost of health care, which is currently expected to surpass $1 trillion by 2035.
The American Heart Association recently carried out a community needs assessment to study heart health in the CSRA and the biggest detriments to cardiovascular health.
The study found Aiken County's diabetes rate was almost 11% (higher than the 9.4% national average) and that more than half of the CSRA adult population has high blood pressure – leading factors that contribute to heart disease.
The study also found significant swaths of food deserts around Aiken County and that more than half of Aiken County's population does not have access to healthy food.
Brennan Meager, director of communications and community impact for the American Heart Association, said the organization's next step in combating heart disease will be to try and eliminate some of the obstacles that prevent people from accessing healthy foods.
"To date, we have partnered with local nonprofits and school systems in our journey to increase access to healthy food – specifically for children," Meager said in an email. "One way that we are doing this is furthering conversations around third meal programs – meaning providing the addition of breakfast and/or dinner through our schools. Many of our schools are already 100% free breakfast and lunch. We are working to further access to some of those programs – like breakfast – and extend those programs to include supper for students.
"In addition to our focus on school nutrition, we’ve also partnered with our local farmers market and have hosted cooking demonstrations in an effort to educate shoppers on easy ways to prepare meals with the produce they’re buying," she continued.
Meager said there is "much work left to do" to improve the CSRA's health.
"Change takes time," Meager said. "These goals are not short term, and we recognize that we won’t achieve them by working in a vacuum. We are excited to have the opportunity to work with local organizations and stakeholders to make the CSRA a better place to live, learn, work, play and pray. Our hope is that, together, we will create a better community for all."