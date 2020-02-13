Did you know a "broken heart" can actually be classified as a legitimate medical condition?
Broken heart syndrome is real, and it can affect patients who are perfectly healthy, according to the American Heart Association.
The phenomenon is referred to by medical professionals as stress-induced cardiomyopathy. It occurs when a patient experiences an emotionally intense or traumatic event, such as the loss of a loved one, which triggers a flood of stress hormones. These hormones can cause part of the heart to swell, resulting in crushing chest pain and temporary severe short-term heart muscle failure.
Women are more likely than men to experience broken heart syndrome, according to the American Heart Association. A study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association also found that a "substantial" number of cancer patients suffered from broken heart syndrome compared to the general public.
A range of events can trigger the syndrome, including feelings of loss, betrayal, sadness, or even a sudden surprise, such as winning the lottery.
Patients who experience broken heart syndrome are sometimes misdiagnosed with a heart attacks because the cardiac issues can have very similar symptoms. However, test results will show no signs of blockage in coronary arteries for those suffering from broken heart syndrome.
In rare cases, patients can die from broken heart syndrome. But most people recover quickly within a few weeks.