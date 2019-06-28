The SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare is experiencing a cat crisis.
For the first time in seven years, the SPCA Albrecht Center is faced with the possibility of considering euthanasia as they try to tackle an extreme overflow of cats. With a record-breaking 230 cats and kittens in the care of the SPCA Albrecht Center, cats are being housed in four areas of the building, including big crates in the hallways – the cats on the adoption floor only scrape the surface of the number of cats in the facility.
“We simply have not had enough adoptions to make up for the number of cats entering our doors every day,” said Claire Grimes, development director at the SPCA Albrecht Center. “We are very grateful for those that have saved a life by adopting from us, but we need more adopters.”
The SPCA Albrecht Center has tried many tactics to alleviate the issue: free adoptions on all cats for the past two months, fostering kittens, finding transfers to other shelters, adopting SPCA cats out from Bone-i-fide Bakery and the SPCA Thrift Store in Mitchell Plaza and constant marketing campaigns.
The community’s TNR (trap-neuter-return) program and the SPCA’s affordable spay and neuter clinic have improved slightly on the number of kittens being born, but the pace at which cats reproduce cannot be beat without homes willing to take them in.
“In the 15 years that I have been a part of this organization, I have never seen this level of overpopulation of cats and kittens," said Barbara Nelson, SPCA Albrecht Center’s CEO. "We have no more space for them. They must find homes."
For over 80 years, with the hard work and help of the community, the SPCA Albrecht Center has been able to save thousands of healthy, adoptable animals, with a 96% save rate in 2018.
Today, they are faced with the possibility of a devastating answer to their overcrowded shelter, and with Fourth of July around the corner, a time of year when many lost animals find their way to the shelter’s doorstep, the SPCA is at a loss.
To maintain their no-kill commitment and philosophy, residents need to come save lives by adopting.
The SPCA Albrecht Center urges the CSRA and surrounding communities to come out and adopt as soon as possible. The shelter is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. The shelter will be closed on Thursday for the Fourth of July.
All cats and kittens will be fee-waived.
The SPCA Albrecht Center is at 199 Willow Run Road in Aiken.
For more information, visit www.LetLoveLive.org.