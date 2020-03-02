As cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus continue to climb in the United States, Aiken Regional Medical Centers is preparing for any potential outbreak that might occur within the community.
"Aiken Regional Medical Centers is monitoring the coronavirus situation closely and is following the recommended (Centers for Disease Control) and local Health Department criteria for screening of suspected COVID-19 patients,” according to a news release from the hospital Monday.
The hospital is working with local and state health departments to measure its community response to combat COVID-19, according to the release.
No cases of COVID-19 have been reported so far in South Carolina, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
“Our team regularly discusses the precautionary measures that should be followed in the event a suspected case enters our hospital,” said Aiken Regional Medical Centers CEO Jim O’Loughlin. “We have trained for disasters and how to care for an influx of patients. We’re prepared to take all steps to ensure all patients are provided quality care, and patients, guests and our team remain safe.”
Dr. Gerald Gordon, an infectious diseases specialist at Internal Medical Associates of Aiken, said isolation is key when it comes to containing the virus – especially for patients who have recently traveled to outbreak-riddled areas or who have been in contact with someone infected with the virus.
“Most importantly, if a person thinks he or she has been exposed to coronavirus 19, call ahead to your provider, clinic or hospital so appropriate isolation can be implemented before you arrive,” said Gordon. “If you need to go to an urgent care center, provider office or a hospital emergency room, place a yellow surgical mask on yourself, or let the receptionist know of your concerns and ask that you be provided a yellow surgical mask.”
Gordon said some physicians may recommend self-quarantine and recovery at home if a patient's symptoms are mild enough. The virus has a low mortality rate.
As of Monday, March 2, U.S. authorities identified 91 cases of COVID-19 nationwide. The virus has resulted in six deaths, all of which were reported in Washington, leading researchers to believe the virus has been circulating undetected within the state for weeks.
Global cases of COVID-19 neared 90,000 on Monday, with over 3,000 deaths officially reported since the outbreak began in Wuhan, China. South Korea, Italy and Iran have become some of the hardest-hit areas outside China.
Italy’s Northern region of Lombardy has been one of the most affected areas in Europe, with an estimated 10% of medical staff in the region infected with COVID-19. Outbreaks in many European and Middle Eastern countries have been linked to travel to Italy, whose enormous tourism economy has been hard hit by canceled trips and events due to the virus.
The first case of COVID-19 detected in New York involved a patient who traveled to Iran recently. State authorities said Monday the patient, a Manhattan-area physician, is recovering in isolation in her home and is not critically ill.
On Monday, Chinese officials reported over 200 new cases of the virus – the lowest daily rise since January. Thousands of people were deemed healthy enough to be released from hospitals in China, prompting officials to hope the worst of the region's outbreak will recede by the end of March.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.