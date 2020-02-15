Editor’s note: This article is the third in a four-part series on heart health during American Heart Month.
On Christmas Eve in 2018, Peggy Price sat up in bed with a slight burning feeling in her chest. She thought she was having acid reflux.
She experienced a slight burn again on New Year's Eve, but the feeling quickly went away. Heart health had never been an issue for Price, and once the pain left, she dismissed it from her mind. She had other things to worry about at the time.
On Jan. 9, just a few days later, Price had a heart attack in her hospital bed, the day after she underwent kidney surgery to save her life from her third brush with cancer.
"That's what happened to me early on, and I had no idea," Price said. "I actually had my heart attack in the hospital the day after my kidney surgery… this burning here, was what I had. Well, not even a week and a half later – boom. Heart had never, even been an issue for me. I'm strong as an ox."
The most common symptom of heart attacks in men and women are chest tightness and chest pain. That pain, coupled with pain in the arm and shortness of breath, are considered to be the "classic symptoms" of a heart attack.
women, however, are much more likely than men to experience a multitude of different symptoms that indicate heart attack, ranging from uncommon to bizarre: nausea, vomiting, neck and jaw tension, even aches around the gums and teeth.
According to the American Heart Association, a significant gender disparity exists in both research and treatment of women who experience heart attacks. Although heart attacks are more common in men than women, female patients may wait 30% longer than men from the moment they begin experiencing symptoms to the time they arrive at a hospital, experience a 20% longer wait time than men to begin receiving care, and are less likely to receive bystander CPR.
Even if they display the classic symptoms of a heart attack, women with chest pain are still less likely than men to receive aspirin or be transported with lights and sirens, and women with cardiac arrest are less likely to be resuscitated, according to the AHA.
Price, who became a heart attack survivor in 2019, first visited Aiken after stabling her ponies in Windsor. She had been looking for a new home after the cost of living became too expensive in California, where she worked in several industries, including entertainment and catering, over the years.
"I told my husband – you've got to see this little town," Price said. "I love this town."
They fell in love with a small cottage and moved at the first opportunity. But life, unexpectedly, took a turn for the worse.
At 77, Price lost her husband to sepsis shortly after he was diagnosed with a severe infection. Around the same time, Price was diagnosed with cancer for the third time. The day after her surgery, around 2 a.m., she had a heart attack, and less than two weeks after being discharged, she experienced heart failure and had to be rushed back to the hospital.
Although she survived both cardiac events, it was the recovery that truly was a struggle for Price. She had experienced traumatic events before – including a car accident that left her with a fractured skull and an inability to remember how to do simple tasks, such as getting water from a sink. But the depression she was plunged into around the time of her heart attack made recuperating even more difficult.
"I came home again and thought, do I really want to live?" Price said. "My life has never been that vulnerable, and I don't want to live that way."
Price had previously visited Great Oak Therapeutic Riding Center, a local nonprofit that seeks to promote the physical, emotional, and psychological health of people with special needs through interaction with horses. Price had taken sessions there after a severe driving accident, in which she was launched from a carriage and crashed through a barn wall, left her with PTSD.
"It was that connection with life, and that was what I needed," Price said.
Great Oak helped Price return to a life with horses following her accident. She realized after her heart attack that she needed to return to doing what she loved.
"In my mind I knew, if I couldn't get back to a horse, I was going to die," Price said. "When I was doing all the appointments, all the stress tests, and that stuff, there was this little nugget of – if I could just get back to the horses, back to the feel and smell of the horses, I can get better."
Price also did rehab at USC Aiken Cardiac Rehabilitation. The center, a collaborative effort between the university and Aiken Regional Medical Centers, is a Phase II rehab center located at the campus Recreation and Wellness building. The referral-based program provides exercise and education sessions to help patients recover from a cardiac event, such as a heart attack.
Heart disease is on the rise in the United States. It is already the No. 1 killer of both men and women, and beginning to present more prominently in younger Americans. According to the AHA, more young women are beginning to suffer from heart attacks than young men.
With one in three women living with some form of coronary heart disease, the AHA, through its Go Red for Women movement, has advocated for increased awareness of heart disease in women and better recognition of cardiac events in female patients.
One point of interest the AHA found in its research was that female patients may have better outcomes if treated by a female physician – something Price considered during her treatment at hospitals when concerns or requests were brushed off.
"I don't know that women are treated quite the same way in the hospital setting, in the surgical setting," Price said. "Maybe that's part of who we are. People are used to us trying to accommodate people, and not make trouble."
The AHA found that, while women occupy around half of all U.S. jobs, less than 25% of employees in STEM fields are women.
Price thinks part of eliminating that disparity means standing up for people and supporting them in their darkest hour – something she said the rehab center and Great Oak did for her after her heart attack.
"Women need someone to help fight for them," Price said. "They need an advocate… you don't do it by yourself."