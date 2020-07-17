The Aiken fairgrounds are converting into a drive-in movie theater with live music on Friday, July 24.
Gates for A Night Under The Stars will open at 6 p.m. and the first 100 cars will receive safety care packages courtesy of the Aiken Physicians Alliance.
The music will start at 7 p.m. with local band Savannah Sunday and the movie, "Playing with Fire," beginning at 9 p.m.
The movie, rated PG, is a comedy starring John Cena as a strait-laced elite firefighter who rescues three children and has to become their guardian.
The cost is $30 per car to park and watch the movie from the vehicle. Lawn chairs are welcome, and the event is limited to the first 150 cars.
Food and beverages will be available from Coach T's, Kona Ice, Front Porch Churn Ice Cream and Poppy's Kettle Corn and Catering. There will also be a Budweiser tent selling canned AB Beverage Products
“We wanted to give local residents a fun night out during these stressful times,” said Randy Eblen, Western Carolina State Fair Foundation board member, in a news release. “We are happy to be able to use the fairgrounds for an evening of family-friendly entertainment.”
All transactions are cash only and masks and social distancing are required while walking the fairgrounds.
The fairgrounds are at 561 May Royal Drive, Aiken.
For the Western Carolina State Fair in October, Kevin Lucas, Western Carolina State Fair Foundation president, said the board hasn't made any decisions regarding the fair, but will meet soon to talk about it.
"We're just continuing to monitor the new information," Lucas said.
For more information, go to WesternCarolinaStateFair.com or see the Western Carolina State Fair Foundation’s Facebook Page.