The Aiken fairgrounds converted into a drive-in movie theater with live music on Friday evening for A Night Under The Stars.
Cars were lined up to enter the gates almost an hour before they opened at 6 p.m. Once inside, people could walk around to various concession stands that ranged from barbecue, to shaved ice, to kettle corn, with the aromas filling the air.
Music was performed by local band Savannah Sunday and was followed by the movie "Playing with Fire."
Amari Canales, an Aiken resident, was excited to be outside.
"It's a great opportunity to leave the house," Canales said.
Her friend, Ashley Adams, visiting Aiken from New York City, agreed.
"We just wanted to get out," Adams said.
Adams also said there was a lot more going on around Aiken than in New York, which she liked.
Jonathan Burton, an Aiken resident, attended with his girlfriend.
"My girlfriend said it was happening and it seemed like a fun thing to come to, especially since there isn't much else going on," Burton said.
Many of the attendees brought lawn chairs or blankets to sit on outside their cars to hear the music and watch the movie. Despite some dark clouds, the weather was enjoyable and there was a light breeze.
Lila Gazzo, Jack McIlvoy and Hailey Butts said they were all bored at home and thought the event seemed cool.
Melanie Drinkwater, of New Ellenton, said it was nice that this event was going on because she hasn't "been able to do anything in a while."
“We wanted to give local residents a fun night out during these stressful times,” said Randy Eblen, Western Carolina State Fair Foundation board member, in a news release. “We are happy to be able to use the fairgrounds for an evening of family-friendly entertainment.”
The Western Carolina State Fair Foundation said if the event went well, there may be more like it in the future.