Aiken Electric Cooperative recently awarded three college scholarships to local graduating seniors. One $1,000 Trustee scholarship and two $1,000 Touchstone Energy scholarships were awarded.
The Trustee Scholarship, personally funded by the co-op’s trustees, was awarded to Chancellor Nguyen a student at South Aiken High School. Nguyen plans to attend the University of South Carolina to study bioengineering on a pre-med track.
The Touchstone Energy scholarships are awarded to graduating high school seniors, one planning to attend a four-year university or college and another planning to enroll in a two-year technical school. Competitive selection for these scholarships is based on academics, extracurricular activities, community involvement, self-analysis and an essay.
Joshua Hutto, a student at Orangeburg Preparatory School, was awarded the scholarship for a four-year university or college. He plans to attend the South Carolina Honors College to study biology.
The winner of the two-year, technical school scholarship is Hannah Poole of Swansea High School. She plans to attend Midlands Technical College to become a nurse.
High school seniors whose primary residence is served by Aiken Electric Cooperative are eligible to apply for the scholarships. Next year’s scholarship applications will be available November 2019 at Aiken Co-op offices, online at aikenco-op.org or by calling 800-922-1262.
Aiken Electric, a Touchstone Energy Cooperative, is a member-owned, nonprofit electric utility currently serving more than 47,000 customers in a nine county area in South Carolina.