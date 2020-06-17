Aiken Electric awards scholarships
Aiken Electric Cooperative recently awarded three college scholarships to local graduating seniors. One $1,000 Trustee scholarship was awarded to Christian Anderson and two $1,000 Touchstone Energy scholarships were awarded to Christine Green and Rhett Jolly.
The Trustee scholarship is personally funded by the Cooperative’s Trustees. It was awarded to Anderson, a graduate of Aiken High School. He plans to attend the University of South Carolina Beaufort to study psychology or sociology and eventually become a federal law enforcement agent.
The Touchstone Energy scholarships are awarded to graduating high school seniors, one planning to attend a four-year university or college and another planning to enroll in a two-year technical school. Competitive selection for this scholarship is based on academics, extracurricular activities, community involvement, self-analysis, and an essay.
Rhett Jolly a graduate of Strom Thurmond High School, was awarded the scholarship for a four-year university or college. He plans to study exercise science at Newberry College to become a physical therapist.
The winner of the two-year, technical school scholarship is Christine Green, a graduate of Aiken High School. She plans to attend Midlands Technical College to study dental hygienics.
High school seniors whose primary residence is served by Aiken Electric Cooperative are eligible to apply for the scholarships. Next year’s scholarship applications will launch November 2020 at aikenco-op.org.
Aiken Senior Life swears-in new board
Aiken Senior Life Services held its annual board meeting via Zoom on May 19. New board members Mike McNeill, Lynnda Bassham and Paige Johnson were sworn-in by Chairperson Sharon Hagan. Linda Walters, chair of the nominating committee, swore in board officers Hagan, hairperson; Becky Robbins, vice chair; Paul Newsom, treasurer; and Lynnda Bassham, secretary. Board member Virginia Girardeau-Smith fulfilled her six-year term on the board and was presented with a plaque and thanked for her support, service and volunteerism.
Meals named to honor roll
Amanda Meals, of North Augusta, was named to the freshman honor roll for the 2019-2020 school year. The freshman honor roll recognizes first year students achieving a GPA of 3.00-3.49 during their freshman year at the university.