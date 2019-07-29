On Sunday, July 28, the Annual Doggy Ice Cream Social took place at Flanigan’s Ice Cream Parlor in downtown Aiken.
Tucker the Bassett Hound and his family hosted the social on behalf of the Aiken Dog Walkers group, which she started about three and a half years ago.
The group meets once a month at various locations around Aiken to walk and socialize their dogs. The ice cream social takes place once a year.
The group of about 40 dog walkers began arriving around 7 p.m. Dog owners and dogs alike socialized together while waiting for the walk to begin. The mood was upbeat as the crowd of mostly older adults along with a few younger families and a few young adults gathered together.
The walk began just after 7:15 p.m. with a short walk around the downtown area that lasted about 20 minutes. The large group of dog walkers turned heads as they made their way through The Alley and its surrounding businesses.
Tucker’s owner, Denise Parmentier, and her friends kept the group together on the walk making sure that no one got lost or left behind.
As a rescue dog turned registered therapy dog working with the Children’s Hospital of Georgia and local elementary schools, Tucker is a local celebrity with his own public figure Facebook page. Though he did not lead the group the whole time, he kept up as well as he could.
The friendly dog walkers chatted pleasantly while socializing their dogs in the cooling weather. The people were friendly and enjoyed being in the company of people who love dogs as much as they do.
“We’re social butterflies,” said one participant, Susan Nelson, who brought her golden retriever Cooper.
The event ended at Flanigan’s Ice Cream Parlor where owners bought an ice cream for themselves and a scoop of vanilla for their dogs before going out back to sit in the waning sunlight.
“It’s a great way to socialize the dogs,” Parmentier said of the event. “We have dogs from all different walks. We’ve got purebreds…and we have dogs that were thrown away, but hey, we’re Aiken and we love dogs!”