My name is Ethan Balsam and I am with Boy Scout Troop 115 in Aiken. I wanted to write a short letter today to highlight and bring some attention to the great hiking trails in and around our home and some small steps to stay safe while enjoying the outdoors. As we get into the cooler part of the year, getting outdoors with family and friends can be some of the best memories of 2019.
First, and my favorite, is hiking through Hitchcock Woods. One of the great aspects that I learned about the woods is that it is the largest privately owned urban forest in the country. Walking through the woods and seeing different forms and traces of wildlife is always exciting. On a dry day, walking through the Sandy River can be fun too. There are many other great pieces of information about the woods listed on the website: www.hitchcockwoods.org. I strongly encourage everyone to plan a hike there. For those interested in other areas to hike in and around Aiken, there are websites such as www.traillink.com and www.alltrails.com. In preparation, everyone should know the steps to go on a hike and what to bring. First, do research on where you’re hiking and what the weather will be. Wear appropriate clothing and footwear to match the terrain. When you get to the trail, have a map of the hiking trail and compass. Make sure your pack contains plenty of water and some trail food.
Ethan Balsam
Aiken