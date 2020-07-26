The article “Amid protests, Aiken County School Board proceeds with hybrid reopening plans” states that Superintendent King Lawrence said the school board’s decision to reopen schools at 50% capacity was “the recommendation supported by the district's Back to School Task Force,” which can be misleading to those unfamiliar with the situation.
The task force’s recommendation included a staggered approach to reopening schools, with four phases and an option for total remote learning if it were necessary for schools to remain closed. Phase 1 of this recommendation would have schools open at 33% capacity – for which many protestors outside the July 21 board meeting advocated – and set aside Tuesdays and Thursdays for disinfecting and additional 4K–first grade in-person classes.
The school board’s reopening plans skip Phase 1 of the task force’s recommendation and are more in line with Phase 2, which would have the schools at 50% capacity. However, the task force recommended disinfecting the school on Wednesday as a buffer between the two groups of students who would attend Monday/Tuesday and Thursday/Friday, whereas the school board’s decision is to disinfect the schools on Friday instead.
While Lawrence’s statement isn’t necessarily false, it’s important to know that the school board’s reopening plan is far different from the task force’s recommendation.
Robin Hendricks
Irmo