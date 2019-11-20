With Thanksgiving just over a week away, travelers are beginning to enact their traveling plans by packing their bags and filling their gas tanks.
However, travelers who did not plan at least a month in advance for the holiday havoc will struggle to make their holiday obligations on time as an expected 55 million travelers hit the roads and skies.
The American Automotive Association has predicted over 49.3 million travelers to hit the road an increase of 2.8 percent since last year. Thankfully, gas prices are expected to remain at a nationwide constant from the last three years at $2.57 per gallon.
The largest increase in travel will be seen in the airlines, with an estimated 4.6 percent expected growth, or roughly 4.45 million travelers all together.
Additional travel means such as trains, buses and cruise ships have increased by 1.49 million, an increase of 1.4 percent since 2018.
TIPS
To combat the stress of holiday travel, AAA advise to travel the Monday before Thanksgiving. This day usually has the best pre-holiday travel deals with airline tickets averaging about $486 a ticket. The worst day is the Wednesday prior to Thanksgiving, which AAA predicts will be saturated in delays and automobile accidents.
To find the best gas prices in the area, travelers may use GasBuddy, an app searches prices by location and lists them by price.
