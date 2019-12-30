Death claimed several of those who left a lasting impact on Aiken County and beyond in 2019, including local educators, historic preservationists and longtime civil servants.
This roundup includes only some of the notable local deaths this year.
J. Carrol Busbee
(Died Jan. 3, 2019)
Aiken Public Safety Chief J. Carrol Busbee passed away on Jan. 3 at the age of 86.
Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon described Busbee's passing as a great loss but noted that his legacy will "always be with us."
"Chief Busbee's impact on the Aiken Department of Public Safety can be seen each and every day through the professionalism and fairness that our officers display," Osbon said in part. "He set the standard and lived the example."
Busbee served as the Aiken Fire Chief from February 1964 to July 1970, when he was named the first director of the Aiken Department of Public Safety.
With Busbee at the helm, Public Safety become a Class 2 Fire Department, the first of its kind in South Carolina, in 1982. He also worked to get the agency national accreditation in March 1998.
He led the department until his retirement in February 1999. Even after his retirement, Chief Busbee served his community. He became a volunteer firefighter and held a part-time position as business license inspector until 2014.
He worked not only for his community but for his profession as well as with membership in the S.C. Fireman’s Association for 40 years, including a decade as its president. For 20 years he was on the executive committee of the S.C. Fire Chiefs Association and more than 10 years he worked on the executive commission of the S.C. Fire Marshal Office.
"(Busbee) was a great leader and visionary," said Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt. "He was a good man and like a second father to me. He is the reason all the law enforcement agencies around here have such good working relationships."
The ribbon was cut on the new J. Carrol Busbee Headquarters for Aiken Public Safety on April 19.
— By Aiken Standard Staff
Carrol Geddings Heath
(Died Feb. 9, 2019)
Former Aiken County Sheriff Carrol Geddings Heath died Feb. 9 at the age of 85.
Heath was elected as the new sheriff in 1984 and served for eight years, leaving the position in 1992.
Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt said Heath was a good friend of his and that he was a "lawman's lawman."
"(Heath) really had a passion for law enforcement," Hunt said. "He was originally a detective with Aiken Public Safety under (former) Chief (J. Carrol) Busbee. I knew him when I was a young officer, and I learned a lot from him."
Hunt said Heath took his job seriously, doing everything in his power to make sure Aiken County was as safe as possible.
"(Heath) was a good man," Hunt said. "He really loved this town, he loved the people and the community. He will be missed."
— By Aiken Standard Staff
Philip Howell
(Died March 9, 2019)
Philip Howell, a past president of the Aiken County branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, died March 9.
Howell was the first white president of a South Carolina NAACP branch and served in that role for six years.
"He brought an amazing vigor to serving the underserved and fighting for equality in Aiken and the surrounding region," according to a news release. "The entire NAACP community mourns this loss."
Aiken City Councilwoman Gail Diggs said Howell had a love for people from all walks of life and he had a big heart and would give someone the shirt off his back.
"While he was here in Aiken, he was always pushing for fairness and people being treated right," said James Gallman, a NAACP national board member and assistant treasurer for the local branch, of Howell.
Melencia Johnson, current vice president of the Aiken NAACP, said Gallman was the first president she worked under when she came to Aiken.
"To me, it was surprising that there was a white male president of an NAACP branch, but his race never really had anything to do with him fighting for the folks of Aiken. He really did want to see more equality and more service from the branch in the community," Johnson said.
— By Lindsey Hodges
Rep. Ronnie Young
(Died May 19, 2019)
Ronnie Young, the South Carolina State House Representative from District 84, passed away May 19.
Young, 71, served on Aiken County Council for over 20 years and as a state representative for two years. However, Young’s brother-in-law, Bishop Phillip Napier, wanted people to see the other side of Young during his funeral service.
“I’ve known Ronnie all my life, because he’s always been a part of my life,” said Napier in an emotional speech. "I didn’t look at Ronnie quite like everyone else did; as a politician, as a friend in the workforce or a supervisor. Ronnie was Ronnie."
Napier talked about Young’s love for his wife, Susan, his desire to improve industry and education in Aiken County, and his sense of humor, which he had “up to the very end."
A large delegation from the South Carolina State House came to Aiken to honor their former colleague.
"I think you can see that Ronnie was well loved in Columbia," said S.C. House Speaker James Lucas.
Lucas also shared stories about Young from other representatives in attendance, such as Bill Taylor, R-Aiken, and Bill Clyburn, D-Aiken.
"Ronnie had an optimism that was infectious among members of the house and members of the senate," Young said. "Ronnie knew what he did with his service was important, but he also understood how he served was more important."
"I think Ronnie's lasting legacy was to teach the membership and the body that politics is not just a profession,” Young continued. "It's a mission, and Ronnie had perfected that mission.”
— By Aiken Standard Staff