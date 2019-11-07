ARIES (March 21-April 19): Eagerness and enthusiasm can trip you up. You could rush headlong into a situation or a decision because you are afraid you will be left out. Take your time and things will work out just a little bit better.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You could be spellbound by a new romantic prospect or an imaginative idea, but you should run a reality check before you make a major commitment. Take a long hike or plan a long weekend to drink in nature's beauty.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): This is a good day to take care of yourself and keep your own counsel. If you have a minor health issue, you might find a solution as nearby as a vitamin bottle. A good book could provide a few positive pointers.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): A spiritual perspective could make your life a little simpler and less stressful when it comes to minor disagreements. Keep your goals firmly in mind and concentrate on attaining them rather than being drawn into other people's problems.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Surround yourself with an atmosphere of peace and tranquility. Soothing classical music on the radio can calm down a hectic office, while hanging a picture of a lakeside on the wall can impart an image of serenity.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Keep a notepad close by so you can jot down the ideas that are bubbling to the surface. A partner may encourage you to be more imaginative and will be understanding if you spend too much on something silly.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Dealing with a lot of cross currents doesn't need to make anyone cross. Focus on living by a set of lasting values and ignore the people who may push your buttons. You might be flattered by a casual flirtation today.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Someone could become a permanent fixture in your life, although today you might think it's just a silly bit of fooling around. You could connect with someone who is 6 or 60 who feels like a family member.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Time will solve all problems. A whisper of doubt might make you suspect that someone is not being completely honest or sincere. Take your time making a decision if you have any doubts or concerns.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Focus your energies on being imaginative and refuse to be limited by invisible boundaries. You might make more money with one well-planned transaction than with a series of small ones. Friends can be good advisers.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Raise your standard of living by raising your expectations. Read reports by other consumers before you invest in a new appliance or other household goods. Insist on buying things that are both long-lasting and appealing.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your dreams and desires are like the tides that can eventually wear away someone's resistance. It might pay to be persistent and heed your own intuitions, whereas listening to someone else's advice could cause you to waste your money.