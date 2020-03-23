ARIES (March 21-April 19): When the spotlight is on, you are bound to be seen. Since your actions are illuminated, it's a good idea to be more circumspect in public. You might be forced to hide your true feelings toward someone.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You tend to use every social contact to your advantage, so true love could take a back seat. This could be a good time to advertise your services and products or to make new connections via social media.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Adjust your sails, because a change of plan can make a great deal of sense. When you and a partner are on the same wavelength about your mutual goals, it's easy to come to an agreement about other things.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Apply a strong set of values to your character. Your reputation is something to maintain and promote, so refine your résumé as well as your outlook. Manage your household like a business concern.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The social commitments on your schedule might be centered on business as well as pleasure. You might end up in the spotlight because of a creative effort, and you can leverage that to make more money.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Money doesn't grow on trees, but it still needs nurturing. This could be a good time to take a hard look at your finances and make a few strategic changes that will help your bank balance thrive.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Twiddling your thumbs won't get anything done. Confidence in your partner's support and optimism in the future can lead to an upgrade in your financial condition when you make a strategic change.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Plan for an abundant future. Although this is a good day in general for business deals and negotiations, don't be careless about expenses. Save up for a rainy day rather than letting money seep away.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Trust and truth may not be the same thing. Keep up your end of a commitment because you are trusted to do so, even if you may harbor some doubts about whether it serves your own truth.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You may be determined to shop until you drop to find the best possible deal. You are all business when it comes to spending money. A frivolous family member may break up the monotony at home.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): There is no business like show business. Show people you have what it takes to be a shrewd negotiator. You can get better terms if you talk over the details and concentrate on mutual benefits.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Be forthright about your principles and honor your financial commitments. Don't let doubts create a controversy. A suspicion that takes root could lead to trouble or misunderstandings.