ARIES (Mar 21-Apr. 19): It's OK to blaze your own trail. If your group is at odds over what to do, it may be best to just do what you please on your own. Give yourself time to bring naysayers around to your point of view.
TAURUS (Apr. 20-May 20): Pay attention to your reservations. If you have the slightest doubt in your mind about a new project, you may want to put things on hold for now. Give a loved one your undivided attention.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Tag along for the ride. Let a friend or loved one guide you to interesting or exciting ways to spend your Saturday. You'll get the greatest satisfaction from getting out in the summer sun.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Friends and family should rule the day. Enjoy a backyard bash or a trip to the park with the people you care most about. It would be better to postpone a romantic prospect waiting in the wings for the time being.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Let your creative juices flow. You'll get a lot more out of enjoying some kind of artistic or musical expression rather than dealing with business or finance today. You deserve some "me" time.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A household has no CEO. If you try to treat your family members as you would treat your employees, you are asking for trouble. Find ways to bring others into agreement with you, but don't dictate terms.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22.): Watch to be sure relationships remain in balance over time. Someone who is in constant need of your assistance or generosity may not be prepared to reciprocate when it's your turn. Spend time with friends but avoid spending money.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Even the strongest chain may have a weak link. No matter how sound your strategy is, there's always a chance that all could be undone by an overlooked detail. Make sure to double-check your work.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Exercise your cares away. Find ways to stretch and move your body and improve both your physical and mental health. You and a friend or loved one may temporarily be on different wavelengths.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Assessments could miss the mark. With too much on your plate, you may not be focused enough on a single issue to make a sound judgment. Enjoy the weekend and put off decisions until Tuesday.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don't obsess over something you can't control. If you keep fussing over a problem, you'll just drive yourself crazy, so leave it be for now. Find creative or constructive ways to enjoy the day.
PISCES (Feb. 19-Mar. 20): Get rid of your stress. Look for soothing, calming activities that can help wipe away the tensions that have accumulated over the past workweek. Rest and relaxation will replenish your energy.