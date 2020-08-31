ARIES (March 21-April 19): Disagreements or stress in your love life might have a silver lining. Facing the issues head-on might help you understand whether unrealistic expectations are causing problems and help you find ways to remedy the situation.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Someone’s unenthusiastic response may tempt you to withdraw and become less willing to share your feelings. Remember, it’s about them, not about you. Even so, you’re apt to be delighted to share ideas, and the spotlight, with other people.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): The truth may be right under your nose, but you might not be able to talk about it. Family members might make sweeping changes in their lives and count on you to protect their privacy.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): An obsession with a wild goose chase can drive a wedge of misunderstanding between you and a more practical companion. Put social activities on the back burner and listen to the logical advice of family members.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Look out for No. 1. No one is as interested in your financial security, health and welfare as you are. Someone’s goals may contradict your own, so it may come down to deciding what is in your best interests.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Once you’ve decided to make a change, go with it. Ignore any lingering regrets, since whatever changes you make now might free you of something that held you back. Enjoy opportunities to appear in the spotlight.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Life often offers too many temptations to resist. However, giving in to attractive temptations might prove disappointing now. If you have a strong sense of ethics and a sharp wit, you’ll likely see the writing on the wall.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): If you feel the urge to cover up your feelings or stash away some money, remember that life works best when you’re straightforward. If you expect to have an honest and healthy relationship, you must remain open and truthful.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t be afraid to be particular. You might feel uncomfortable asking more questions, but it’s in your best interests to do so. There could be a blind spot where fine print is concerned.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Delving deeply into fascinating subjects can elevate your outlook. At the same time, any preoccupation with your internal plans can create a blind spot where loved ones are concerned. Be more sensitive to other people’s feelings.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You might waste time daydreaming about something that wouldn’t satisfy your true needs. It’s good to be inspired and to give your imagination some practice, but don’t waste your energy pursuing unrealistic goals.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your lightning-fast reflexes and intuitive grasp of complicated situations keep you on top when everyone else is struggling to stay afloat. Remain energetic about pursuing your objectives and let your imagination run free.