ARIES (March 21-April 19): You might need to work a bit harder than anyone else to finish your assignments before the weekend. A romantic partner might be counting on you to be ready, willing and able to share some time together.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Show the people who deserve your respect that you are willing to go to great lengths to prove you are true blue. You can enjoy some lighthearted fun even when dealing with issues that are no laughing matter.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Use it or lose it. Stay in shape by flexing your muscles or challenging your mind. The more active you are, the more energy you’ll have at your disposal, especially when you are focused on achieving a worthy goal
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Your mental gymnastics and logical approach may go unnoticed, but your intuitions could be right on the mark. Any shortcomings will be camouflaged when you participate in activities and discussions.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You might thrive in business committees or in a teleconference situation where you can show off your high-minded principles. Hang on to the things you value but release the things that are not crucial to your happiness.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Feel free to be yourself. Although you may have doubts or anxieties, you can’t go wrong if you stick to the truth. Outside influences can’t shake a solid relationship that is based on mutual trust and understanding,
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Some flights of fancy can crash hard. Putting forth wacky or untested ideas might make a loved one uncomfortable about an unspoken meaning. If you value someone’s opinion, be sure to instill trust and prove your loyalty.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You might make a smart move and get a break from routines and responsibilities. Set aside just enough time to deal with necessary business matters, then you will be free to move on to bigger and better things.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The truth will always come out in the end, so do your best to stick to it. Your job or other moneymaking activities can be demanding but can also provide bountiful rewards if you remain honest and fair.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Let your conscience be your guide. A mistake might turn the tables on a situation and bring out either the best or the worst in you. Do the right thing instead of bowing to what is most expedient.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Discussing your interests may attract some new friends who spark your enthusiasms. If you are willing to handle unforeseen circumstances without losing your temper, you might discover something worthwhile.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Notice that your savings account is usually fatter when the most important relationships in your life are harmonious. If you can be empathetic and compassionate, a misunderstanding can be resolved with minimal fuss.