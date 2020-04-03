ARIES (March 21-April 19): Getting together with colleagues after work might be on your agenda. You can have a good time, but remain conscientious and discreet when you're in the company of people who know you in a professional capacity.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Consider exposing your creative side to the world by writing a blog or discussing your interests at a get-together. You might ponder starting a new hobby that holds an element of risk, such as rock climbing or mountain bike riding.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): One way to gain respect is to avoid voicing criticism and to only offer compliments when they are merited. Your friendliness and sensitivity can attract people who may discuss a wide range of socially significant subjects.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): You might be all business, all day, but once the workday ends you're ready, willing and able to relax without restrictions. Attending a community social event where you must watch your manners could limit your enjoyment.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Say what you feel. You might receive a gift from an admirer or friend as a token of their esteem. You might need to attend a mundane or formal event when you would prefer to explore more unusual venues or visit the latest hotspots.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You don't need to live in Philadelphia to enjoy brotherly love. This is a good night to join or attend casual gatherings because you can feel at ease and welcomed by people from different backgrounds and cultures.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don't accept or offer half-truths or excuses. It may be challenging to balance your desire for fun with a partner's more serious mood. Use your great social skills to keep everyone at ease as best you can.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Stand on your own two feet if you want to be on equal footing with a partner or lover. Don't let someone put words in your mouth or exaggerate your meaning. Having a good time this evening may mean meeting a variety of people from different walks of life.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You could be in too much of a hurry and lose your way. Get detailed directions before you head off to a party or gathering so that you don't end up going around in circles. A lover can understand your true needs.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Add a few more friends and acquaintances to your social circle by showing an authentic interest in people's thoughts and stories. You don't need to be the grand inquisitor, but a few thoughtful questions can begin a dialogue.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You might mingle with people who have a definite agenda in mind. Perhaps there's a business-related social function or an after-work happy hour where you must mind your manners.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You could be urged to spend money that should stay in your pocket by a friend or loved one. If a trinket or spontaneous purchase sparks more fun, don't feel guilty. A few dollars shouldn't make too much of a difference one way or the other.