Connor Moxley
Connor is only 11 years old and by far the most unselfish person that I know. He cares deeply about others. He was asked what he would do if he had $1,000. He responded without any hesitation that he would help others. He would help the homeless, feed the hungry and provide clothes for the needy.
Kristle Banks
Kristle is the lead director for Southern Thunder Clogging and Dance. She is an awesome person who also teaches at Jefferson Elementary. The girls she teaches at her studio are more than that, we become a family. She puts all she can into her studio and it shows. I am nominating her because of her community action with her group.
Pastor Trudy S. Boyd
Pastor Boyd is a hero to me and many others. She is what I call a “Community Pastor.” She has a compassion for serving others. She enjoys time with her family and friends. She loves preaching and teaching the Word of God at Bethany full Gospel Church No. 2 in New Ellenton. She loves winning souls unto God’s kingdom and she loves street ministry but most of all she loves the lord.
Felisha Westall
I would like to nominate my girlfriend Felisha Westall who’s been giving free haircuts to the homeless, Walking Tall free haircuts for the homeless, since 2016. She’s been to 19 states and helped over 3,000 homeless with a shower, clothes, hygiene and a free haircut.
We have a ministry in the valley on Highway 421 where she has a free salon, soup kitchen, clothing closet, food pantry and so much more. She is amazing.
Sybil Altman
Sybil Altman has been the shelter manager for the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare for more than eight years. Rescuing animals is her passion, her calling and what she does best; not just as a job, but as a way of life. Thousands of cats, dogs, rabbits, guinea pigs, ferrets, birds and more are living happier, healthier lives thanks to the compassionate efforts of Sybil and all those who help her. Hers is not an easy job, and she can be tough on people when they make it harder, but she always has an open heart for an animal in need. If the pets in our community could speak for themselves, they would surely nominate Sybil as their Hometown Hero.
Daryl Perry Sr.
I nominate him for Hometown Hero because he gives the shirt off his back to anyone in need. He gives truly from his heart. His smile is infectious and to be around him he lifts so many spirits. God indeed broke the mold when it comes to this guy.
John Wilson
My local hero is my husband, John Wilson. He is a Wildland Firefighter for the S.C. Forestry Commission and has been to several states, as well as locally to help save homeowners from wildland and brush fires. In addition, he volunteers his time as captain of a local fire department, where he also the training officer and also a fire instructor for the S.C. Fire Academy. He is an amazing man, husband and mentor and is always giving to others. He owns his own wildlife control business as well. He deserves to be recognized because he is the true definition of a hero.
Terri Watson
I nominated Terri because she is such a hard-working woman and someone I look up to. She is the children’s director at Cedar Creek Church and always goes above and beyond to make sure her volunteers and the children feel loved. She is someone who loves all and always has a smile on her face.
Latoya McGriff
Latoya McGriff is a kindergarten teacher at Warrenville Elementary School. This is her second year teaching kindergarten but her eighth year as an educator. Three years ago she got into a life changing car accident, but she doesn’t let that stop her from going above and beyond for all of her students (and even those who are not her students). She always makes sure that her students get everything they need and she truly loves them as if they are her own children.
Ellie Mcguier
Ellie selflessly dedicates her time to organizing her volunteer group Vintage Initiative Project and helping charities with their needs. She is a wife and mother. She has a special needs child as well. She is a woman who will get out of her way to make sure everyone is taken care of.
Tony Bell
Dedicated to serving the citizens of Aiken County with a smile. Retired S.C. Highway Patrol and now a fireman with the City of Aiken. He is the face of dedication and brotherhood. He also adores his family and friends.
Dewayne Newton
I would like to nominate my husband, Dewayne Newton, as a hometown hero. We live in Clearwater and serve at Woodridge Baptist Church. My husband spends many hours each week running bus and van routes, playing ball with teens and kids, preparing Bible study lessons for youth, knocking on doors in the neighborhood to invite families to church, delivering food to families in need, visiting and praying with young adults who have lost their way, doing repairs for the elderly, and much, much more. Although his title is youth minister, you will also find him driving a bus of senior adults to a concert or dropping in to pray with an elderly lady who has been sick and not able to come to church. He also works a full-time job each week. I have never met anyone with such a godly and giving heart. Most of what he does is unknown to everyone else. He is definitely a hero in the Clearwater community.
Kathy Jacobs
Kathy Jacobs, program director at Friends of the Animal Shelter, shows love, care, patience and understanding to all our county shelter animals (and staff, too). She dedicates countless hours to educating Aiken County on fostering, adopting, spay and neutering to better ensure homeless animals are healthy, loved and adopted – all with that beaming smile. She spoke at the Humane Society Animal Expo about shelter volunteering opportunities. We are joyful and thankful to nominate Kathy.
Diane Eubanks
Ms. Diane is not a person who likes to standout in the community. She is a behind the seen kind of person. She has a heart for people. She wants people who are hungry to be fed. She takes the time to fill up Blessing Boxes throughout Aiken County. There 10 of them. She does this twice a day. After doing this for eight months that I know of, she asked her church if they could place Daily Bread boxes through out the Valley. They now have two that she fills the twice a day. She is working on two more for the Midland Valley area. She opens the church food bank at the Redemption Church on Piney Heights Road every Saturday. She also opens Smokes Store on Wednesday and Mondays for the people to come and pick up free food. What she does is not only for the homeless but for those who have come across heard times and need food for whatever reason. She has delivered food to homes to people who could not. She has fed 278 families in a day and that is why I call her my hero.
Ed Wilson
Mr. Wilson owns his own business. He is always giving to the community. He helps families out when they are in need. He provides for others businesses as well. He gives large donations of toys for charities. These are just a few thing he does for the community.
Pastor Eder Herrera
Pastor Eder has a heart for the people of the CSRA. He works endlessly in the community as the hands and feet of the Lord in serving and spreading the love of God. Many have been blessed through his tireless efforts. Though originally from Panama, he is now a proud American citizen who loves the people of South Carolina, especially the Valley area. He is truly a hometown hero.
Chris Williams
I nominate Chris Williams as my hometown hero. He is selfless and always helps our community. The good or the bad he is always there to lend a helping hand. He goes above and beyond to put others before himself.
Punty and Robert S. Canslet
Bringing HandiCap to the forefront.
Zak Moyer
I nominate Zak from Walking Tall ministries. Every day he feeds the homeless and tells them about God. He helps them learn how to come back from the chains of addiction. Twelve people have been saved through his teachings at the ministry. I am thankful for all he does to help me help people. We have an amazing work program that he leads where he rebuilds their skills and confidence to get back in the real world. I make them better with their appearance and he helps them heal on the inside through Jesus. Thank you Zak! I love you! I couldn’t do this without you!