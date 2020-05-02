A mainly sunny sky. High 87F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph..
Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: May 3, 2020 @ 12:06 am
A participant in Saturday's virtual steeplechase shows off her hat.
A variety of foods were on offer Saturday at this "homegate" during the Aiken Virtual Steeplechase.
This man and baby coordinated their outfits for the Aiken Virtual Steeplechase on Saturday.
Red, white and blue was the theme of this "homegate" Saturday during the Aiken Virtual Steeplechase.
Virtual steeplechasers have their stickhorses ready Saturday during the inaugural Aiken Virtual Steeplechase.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.