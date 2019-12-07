GRANITEVILLE — Hickman Hall will be a more colorful place for the next few weeks, in the wake of a Friday gathering that included hundreds of local residents as well as a variety of churches and schools celebrating the season.
The community's Christmas tree, representing Graniteville, Vaucluse and Warrenville, was the focal point for an evening of music and relaxation, and retired educator Troy Nobles did the honors, flipping a switch to turn on the evergreen's multicolored lights.
"It went great," said Roger Boyd, with Graniteville Restoration Partners, one of the event's sponsoring organizations. "The community did it. The community put it together and the community shows up."
The event's host site, Hickman Hall, "is special to everybody in Graniteville" and dates back to 1917, Boyd said, recalling that the building was originally an entertainment site, comparable to a YMCA, and was owned and run by the Graniteville Company, with facilities for bowling, swimming and basketball.
In later years, once nearby Gregg Park was established, Hickman Hall was dedicated to office space for the company. The building – like Graniteville in general – sustained major damage from a deadly train wreck in January 2005 and underwent substantial renovation.
The Christmas gathering, in its current form, dates back to 2015, when the tree was lit.