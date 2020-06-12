One repeat performance deserved another for North Augusta senior swimmer Zak Griffin.
His second consecutive state championship in the 100-yard breaststroke was one of three in one day as he and an outnumbered group of North Augusta Yellow Jackets grabbed point after point to finish as runners-up in Class AAAA.
Griffin was the area's top performer on the state's biggest stage, and for that he's the Aiken Standard Boys' Swimmer of the Year for the second year in a row.
He and the Jackets started the state championship meet with a bang, as he teamed with fellow finalist Thayer Loose, Madden Bell and Matthew Owings to win the 200 medley relay.
They added another title in the 200 freestyle relay, then Griffin capped the day with an individual title in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 57.38 seconds.
He added a second-place finish in the 50 freestyle, a race won by award finalist Reid Chafin of South Aiken.
Griffin's finishes at the state championship meet matched his performance at the Region 5-AAAA meet, and he graduates as North Augusta's team MVP with four school records.
This was as close of a call as some of those state championship races in the pool. Chafin was runner-up in the 100 butterfly and was part of third-place finishes in the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays, and Loose was second in the 200 individual medley and seventh in the 100 freestyle to go along with the two relay titles.