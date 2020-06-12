Leave it to Lindsey Greene to again stand above the rest at the end of the golf season.
Greene, the reigning Aiken Standard Girls' Golf Player of the Year and a three-time All-Aiken Standard selection, again saved some of her best play for last.
She tied for 10th place at the Class AAAA Lower State tournament, then tied for 12th with a two-round total of 172 at the Class AAAA state championship to lead all local players.
Greene's sophomore season at South Aiken ended much like her freshman campaign, and she repeats as Player of the Year.
This one came down to the wire once again, as the local field was tightly bunched at the top.
Greene is joined on the all-area team by Aiken's Victoria Hill, Fox Creek's Maycie Rice, Midland Valley's Aaliyah Walker and North Augusta's Isabella Waters.
Hill tied with Greene at Lower State to qualify for the state championship, then tied for 27th in the 36-hole finale. She made the all-area team for the second year in a row.
Rice made school history by becoming the first Fox Creek girls' golfer to qualify for a state championship tournament. She earned a spot in the Class AAA tournament, where she finished 47th.
Walker, a three-time All-Aiken Standard honoree, had one of the top area finishes at the Class AAAA Lower State tournament, finishing 17th individually.
Waters, an all-area pick for the second year in a row, advanced to the Class AAAA state championship with a seventh-place finish at Lower State. She finished 34th at state.