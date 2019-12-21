Approximately 250 people visited the beautifully decorated Gaston Livery Stable on Saturday for Christmas treats, to be entertained by the AAA Home School Band Ensemble and Aiken's Makin' Music, to vote for the best decorated carriage, and to see Santa. Habitat for Humanity's decorated carriage won the Best in Show while Aiken Equine Rescue's carriage won the People's Choice Award.
For more information on the barn or to make a donation to help pay down the mortgage, see www.gastonliverystable.org. To arrange a tour, contact Coleen Reed at 803-648-4123.