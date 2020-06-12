South Aiken's Garrison Frazier set the pace early and never let off the gas, leaving the rest of the area's runners behind him throughout the cross country season.
Frazier was the top local finisher at the Region 5-AAAA, Class AAAA Upper State and state championship races, making him the Aiken Standard Boys' Cross Country Runner of the Year.
He immediately jumped in front of the pack in the region title race at Boyd Pond Park, and he never gave anyone else a chance as he coasted to the finish line with a winning time of 18:07.16. That was more than 40 seconds faster than anyone else, and he wasn't done there.
Frazier finished 11th at Upper State (16:53.80) and 28th at state (17:00.07), each time out-pacing the next local finisher by about a minute.
Aiken High's Peter Caldwell and Jason Embrose were frequently Frazier's top competition, and each qualified for the state championship race. Fox Creek's record-breaking duo of Trey Armstrong and David Witt also made the all-area team, as does South Aiken Baptist's Ethan Kaufelds after a SCISA Region 4-A title and third-place finish at the state meet.