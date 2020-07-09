On Thursday, COVID-19 testing events were held in Wagener by the Medical University of South Carolina and one in Beech Island and Belvedere. The free testing clinics were conducted by the Medical University of South Carolina, Rural Health Services Inc. and Aiken Regional Medical Centers.
Beech Island
BEECH ISLAND — The first patient pulled into the drive-through COVID-19 testing site at New Beginnings Ministries more than an hour before the scheduled start time of 8 a.m. Thursday.
By the end of its first hour, the clinic tested 233 patients, said Gigi Walker, chief operating officer at Rural Health Services.
The Beech Island event was one of three free COVID-19 testing clinics in Aiken County on Thursday morning. Staffed by 25 RHS employees and volunteers, the testing clinic ran from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and tested a total of 316 people.
“We’ve been seeing people from all walks of life,” said Gail Diggs, Aiken City Council member and RHS director of outreach and community services. “…I think everybody is grateful that we are making this test available.”
One of those patients was Stanley Graham, 31, who said he was taking his third test for COVID-19 after having the virus for about a month.
Graham said he is moving around fine, and he hasn’t had any issues with breathing. His symptoms have included an on-and-off fever, watery eyes and an increased appetite.
Although Graham feels frustrated that it has taken so long for the virus to leave his system, he said he is glad his symptoms have been relatively mild.
“Thank God that I don’t have to be on a ventilator,” Graham said.
Not everyone at the testing site was experiencing coronavirus symptoms. 18-year-olds Chloe Hammond and Sadie Morton, both 18, felt no signs of the illness, but decided to get tested together after some of their friends contracted the virus.
For the two teens, the testing process was quick, painless and easier than they expected.
“It was really easy,” Hammond said. “We were freaking out on the way.”
“Then once we got here, everybody was super nice and made us feel good about it,” Morton added.
Rural Health Services’s next testing clinic will be today from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at New Ellenton Community Center, 212 Pine Hill Ave., New Ellenton. Patients must be 18 or older.
Wagener
WAGENER — Light rain and a cloudy day didn’t stop a few hundred people from showing up to A.L. Corbett Middle School on Thursday to get tested for COVID-19.
The event was held by the Medical University of South Carolina and ran from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
MUSC said everyone tested can expect to receive test results within five to seven business days.
The ages of those being tested ran the gamut from young adults to senior citizens, and all waited in line to get tested for the virus.
Pam Amatucci, of Aiken, said the event worked well for her because anyone could be tested.
“I called the hospital and I can’t just get tested if I’m not feeling well,” Amatucci said. “You have to be showing severe symptoms. So, when I heard about this, I wanted to come.”
The testers wore full rubber suits, gloves, face masks and face shields. They performed the nasal swab while patients sat in their cars.
To help stay clean, the testers frequently put on new gloves and wiped their suits down with disinfectant wipes.
Barbara Corley, of Salley, said it’s better to be safe than sorry and just get tested.
“My son wanted me to be tested, so I figured I’d go ahead and do it,” Corley said.
She described the testing process as “just ticklish,” while Angel Jeffcoat, a Wagener resident, said it “just burned a little but it wasn’t really painful.”
Jeffcoat said she wanted to get tested because “possibly some people around me have had it.”
Keena Bynem, of Wagener, said she wants to help her community stay safe.
“I got tested because I want to make sure I’m safe and that my family is safe,” Bynem said. “It will be a relief to me.”
Bynem said she “psyched herself a bit” about the test being painful but in the end, “it was just a little tingle.”
“I shouldn’t have been so anxious about it,” she said with a laugh.
Belvedere
People in the Belvedere community and beyond were able to receive free COVID-19 testing Thursday during Aiken Regional Medical Centers’ drive-through testing event.
“Mainly it’s for the community, to support to community,” said Diana Gurley, laboratory director at the hospital, of the testing.
She said Thursday morning the hospital had the ability to test up to around 650 people during the event.
Cars wrapped around Belvedere First Baptist Church, where the event took place. People stayed in their vehicles for registration while students from Aiken Technical College administered the tests. There was a walk-up site available.
Nyasia Myers was one of the many people in line on Thursday morning to get tested. She said the pandemic has affected her life – she lost her job because of it.
Myers is pregnant, and because of that her immune system is weak, she said.
“I have symptoms of it, but I’m not sure,” she said, adding she has been coughing and sneezing.
Gurley said it’s important for people to know if they are positive for COVID-19.
“We want to make sure that everybody is practicing social distancing and things of that nature, but the people that know they’re positive, it’s very, very important that they know their social responsibility to practice social distancing,” she said.
Eric Muhlbaier, administrative director of support services at the hospital, said when the hospital chooses locations for events, they want to find somewhere that is easy to get in and out of, and somewhere people can walk to if needed.
Muhlbaier mentioned that ZIP code 29841, which encompasses part of North Augusta and Belvedere, is the area that has, and has had for a long time, the highest number of positive COVID-19 cases.
Community Ministries of North Augusta was also at the event, providing free bags of food to those who came through the line. Executive Director Elizabeth Merritt said the event was an opportunity for the organization to advertise their services.
“People have lost jobs, have had hours cut, so there are a lot of folks who need help right now who have never had to ask for help before, so it’s a way to tell people ‘Hey we’re here. If you need food, if you need financial assistance, we may be able to help,’” she said.