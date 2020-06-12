The list of accomplishments continues to grow for South Aiken swimmer Jordan Foster.
A pile of region championships and state medals now includes a third Aiken Standard Girls' Swimmer of the Year award, as Foster again set the pace in the area.
Her strong performances at the Class AAAA state championship were enough to edge out teammates Kaitlyn Golyski and Emily Robinson, her fellow finalists and front-running T-Breds.
Foster, the Region 5-AAAA champion in the 50-yard freestyle and 100 breaststroke, was the state runner-up in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke.
She teamed with Golyski, Robinson and Kendall Leigh to win a state title in the 200 freestyle relay, and they finished second in the 200 medley relay.
Foster, who signed in November to swim at the University of New Mexico, was Aiken Standard Girls' Swimmer of the Year in 2018 and shared the award last year with Golyski.
Golyski was region champion in the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke and finished fourth in each race at the state meet.
Robinson took fifth in the 200 individual medley and sixth in the 500 freestyle at state. She won both races at the region championship meet.