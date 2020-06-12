It's never a matter of if RJ Felton will leave his stamp on a basketball game – it's how.
Aiken High's star guard dictated the flow and dazzled the crowd throughout his junior season to lock up Aiken Standard Boys' Basketball Player of the Year honors for the second year in a row.
Felton transferred back home to Aiken from North Augusta following his sophomore year, and he wasted little time establishing himself as the Hornets' leader.
He averaged 24 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals per game, earning Region 5-AAAA Player of the Year and All-State accolades.
Sometimes he took over games with pure scoring, like when he drilled four straight fourth-quarter 3-pointers and scored 31 points in a win over South Aiken.
Sometimes he did it with lockdown defense and rebounding that quickly turned into transition offense.
Sometimes he did it by consistently making the right pass to open teammates for easy buckets.
Sometimes he did it by icing the game at the free throw line, like he did when he drained 10 in a row to help the Hornets come back from 11 down to beat North Augusta.
And sometimes – and this is where it gets scary – he did it with a combination of all of those.
Felton leads a star-studded cast on the all-area team that includes North Augusta All-State selection Colin Rodrigues, Fox Creek All-State pick Deavion Scales, Wardlaw Academy's all-everything big man Caleb Martin, and Silver Bluff's all-region spark plug Darius Johnson.