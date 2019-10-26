Fall Steeplechase draws a crowd By Cindy Kubovic ckubovic@aikenstandard.com Cindy Kubovic Author email Oct 26, 2019 Updated 57 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 7 Buy Now Paul Sauerborn, Frank Mullins and Gene Kneece served as Steeplechase Officials. Staff Photo by Cindy Kubovic Buy Now Kids, some in costume, take to the field Saturday during the Stick Horse Races at the Fall Steeplechase. Staff Photo by Cindy Kubovic Buy Now Judy Chun and Carolyn Fox show off their hats Saturday at the Fall Steeplechase. Staff Photo by Cindy Kubovic Buy Now Wesley Hightower is pictured at the Fall Steeplechase on Saturday. Staff Photo by Cindy Kubovic Buy Now Bethany Cline and Emma Kate Cline getting ready for the stick horse races to begin Saturday at the Fall Steeplechase. Staff Photo by Cindy Kubovic Buy Now Olivia Cavero, Alexis Hamm, Madison Hamm and Harper Cavero take a picture with ballerina Blaire Vaughn on Saturday at the Fall Steeplechase. Staff Photo by Cindy Kubovic Buy Now Lt. Robert Bowman and Sgt. Steve Shunn with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office lend a hand securing a canopy Saturday at the Fall Steeplechase. Staff Photo by Cindy Kubovic Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Cindy Kubovic is the staff photographer for the Aiken Standard. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Cindy Kubovic Author email This Week's Circulars Latest Tweets by @AikenStandard Tweets by NoradSanta