TODAY
A Share the Color with Subway activity will be held at 6:30 p.m. today at the Nancy Carson Library, 135 Edgefield Ave., North Augusta. A nutrition expert will tell children about smart food choices and kids will make a sandwich. This program is designed for rising 5K to fifth graders. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
A Giant Games activity for teens sixth to 12th grades will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. today at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Participants will be able to play Hungry, Hungry Hippos, Connect Four and more. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
A Seriously Amazing Puppet Show will bring stories to life at 2 p.m. today at the Midland Valley Branch Library, 9 Hillside Road, Langley. The program is designed for ages 5K to fifth grade. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
Porkchop Productions will perform "Chicken Little" at 2:30 p.m. today at the Nancy Bonnette Public Library, 204 Park St. N.E., Wagener. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
A Teen Cuisine program will be held today at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. The free program is designed for teens in sixth to 12th grades. Participants will learn to read labels to choose healthier foods and snacks, identify proper portion sizes, use MyPlate guidelines to plan meals and snacks, safe food handling practices and cooking and measuring techniques to prepare recipes. For more information or to register, call 803-643-2181.
PFLAG will meet at 7 p.m. today, June 27, at the Aiken Unitarian Universalist Church, 115 Gregg Ave. Dr. Chris Drescher with the Department of Psychiatry and Health Behavior at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University will be the guest speaker. His topic will be Loving Someone Who is Trans: Parenting and Family Acceptance. All are welcome.
The Department of Energy will hold a public meeting at 5 p.m. today at the North Augusta Community Center, 495 Brookside Ave., North Augusta. The purpose of this meeting it to to solicit public input on the proposed production of plutonium pits at the Savannah River Site.
FRIDAY
"Muppets from Space," rated PG, will be shown at 3 p.m. Friday at the Nancy Carson Library, 135 Edgefield Ave., North Augusta. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
A Play and Grow drop in for ages 0-5 will be held at 10:30 a.m. Fridays at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Children will be able to play with DUPLO blocks, toys, puppets and more. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
Chris Ndeti and Mark Janousek will perform live music from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at The Stables Restaurant at Rose Hill, 221 Greenville St. S.W. For more information or to make a reservation, call 803-648-1181.