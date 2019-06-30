MONDAY
Aiken Women In Black, in partnership with Aiken Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense, will hold a Vigil for Peace and Nonviolence from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Monday on Whiskey Road across from The Fresh Market. These nonpartisan vigils in witness against war and all forms of violence are held on the first and third Monday of every month. All are invited to stand with us at Hitchcock Drive (the entrance to Aiken Estates, in front of Bethlehem Lutheran Church). We have signs, or you may bring your own as long as they are nonpartisan. For more information, call Brenda at 803-648-6020, Lynn at 803-226-5546 or Emilie at 586-945-8771.
The Town of Windsor will hold a meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the activity building at First Baptist Church of Windsor. For more information, call 803-571-0788.
The Aiken Transportation Committee will hold a work session meeting at 6 p.m. Monday in the Shaw Conference Room on the second floor of the Aiken County Government Center, 1930 University Parkway. For more information, call 803-642-1694.
The Aiken Bicycle Advocacy Group will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Shane's Rib Shack, 2645 Whiskey Road. Discussions will include group priorities, 501c3 applications and existing plans for improving Aiken County and the city in order for everyone to ride bikes. For more information, email Al Clark at slowtwitch2001@hotmail.com.
TUESDAY
An Under the Stars event will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Preschoolers will be able to make a telescope and glowing sensory bottle. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
WEDNESDAY
Porkchop Productions will perform "Chicken Little" at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at NHC Health Care, 350 Austin Grey Bill Road, North AUgusta. For more information, visit redcrossblood.org.
THURSDAY
The Aiken Newcomers' Club will meet Tuesday, July 9, at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. Doors open at 10:45 a.m. There is no program during the summer meetings. The Community Service Committee will be collecting donations for Christ Central. The cost for the luncheon is $15. The club is open to all women in the Aiken area regardless of how long they have lived in the area. To make a reservation or cancel a reservation, call Chris Jakubec at 803-641-2011 or email newcomers29803@gmail.com. Reservations or cancellations must be made by noon Thursday.
The Aiken Toastmasters Club, which meets the first and third Thursday of the month, will not meet on July 4. For more information, including meeting times and locations, visit 1355.toastmastersclubs.org.