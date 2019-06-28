TODAY
“Muppets from Space," rated PG, will be shown at 3 p.m. today at the Nancy Carson Library, 135 Edgefield Ave., North Augusta. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
A Play and Grow drop in for ages 0-5 will be held at 10:30 a.m. today at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Children will be able to play with DUPLO blocks, toys, puppets and more. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
Chris Ndeti and Mark Janousek will perform live music from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. today at The Stables Restaurant at Rose Hill, 221 Greenville St. S.W. For more information or to make a reservation, call 803-648-1181.
SATURDAY
"Wonder Park," rated PG, will be shown from 3 to 4:25 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
TUESDAY
An Under the Stars event will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Preschoolers will be able to make a telescope and glowing sensory bottle. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
WEDNESDAY
Porkchop Productions will perform "Chicken Little" at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
THURSDAY
The Aiken Newcomers' Club will meet Tuesday, July 9, at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. Doors open at 10:45 a.m. There is no program during the summer meetings. The Community Service Committee will be collecting donations for Christ Central. The cost for the luncheon is $15. The club is open to all women in the Aiken area regardless of how long they have lived in the area. To make a reservation or cancel a reservation, call Chris Jakubec at 803-641-2011 or email newcomers29803@gmail.com. Reservations or cancellations must be made by noon Thursday.