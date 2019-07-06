MONDAY
The Aiken Department of Public Safety Police Athletic League and the Aiken High Girls' Basketball team will hold a Girls' Basketball Camp from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 13, at the Aiken High School gym, 449 Rutland Drive. The camp is free. For more information or to register, call Teagan Green at 803-295-9007. Registration is due by Monday, July 8.
A Mission to the Moon activity will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at the Nancy Carson Library, 135 Edgefield Road, North Augusta. The event is designed for rising 5K to fifth graders and attendees will explore the phases of the moon with cookies. Registration is required by Monday, July 8. For more information or to register, call 803-642-7575 x. 5041 or visit abbe-lib.org.
Doctor Who Day will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, July 8, at the Nancy Carson Library, 135 Edgefield Road, North Augusta. The event is designed for rising sixth through 12th graders. Come celebrate the Doctor and his companions. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
TUESDAY
Single, Single Again will meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at AnShu, 122 Coach Light Way. Reservations are due by Tuesday, June 9. For more information or to make a reservation, call Phyllis Autrey at 214-587-1156 or email Carla Noziglia at skipncar@agol.com. Email reservations are preferred.
The Savannah River Ecology Lab will give a program on local wildlife for rising 5K to fifth graders Tuesday, July 9, at 2:30 p.m. at the Midland Valley Branch Library, 407 Main St., New Ellenton. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
NASA Solar System Ambassador John Hodge will give a presentation on various space topics for adults and older teens from 6:30 to 8 p.m. today at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. This program is open to all ages. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
The Aiken Newcomers' Club will meet Tuesday, July 9, at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. Doors open at 10:45 a.m. There is no program during the summer meetings. The Community Service Committee will be collecting donations for Christ Central. The cost for the luncheon is $15. The club is open to all women in the Aiken area regardless of how long they have lived in the area. To make a reservation or cancel a reservation, call Chris Jakubec at 803-641-2011 or email newcomers29803@gmail.com. Reservations or cancellations must be made by noon Thursday, July 4.
WEDNESDAY
The Wise Outrageous Women and the Red Hats will meet at noon Wednesday, July 10, in the Grille at Cedar Creek, 2475 Club Drive. Swimming will follow lunch. For more information, call Joyce at 803-594-1299. WOW will not meet in August.
A Seriously Amazing Puppet Show will be performed at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, at the Jackson Branch Library, 106 Main St., Jackson. Stories will be brought to life for rising 5K through fifth graders. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
The exhibition, "Friday Morning Plein Air Artists," will be on display July 10 through Aug. 12 at the Etherredge Center on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. A reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9.