MONDAY
The Aiken Community Theatre will offer its “Super Kids” Act It Out Camp today through Friday at the AECOM Center for the Performing Arts, 126 Newberry St. S.W. Sessions are available for rising second through sixth graders. The cost is $155 for ACT members and $175 for nonmembers. An immersion session is also available for rising seventh to ninth graders. The cost is $175 for members and $195 for nonmembers. For more information or to register, visit aikencommunitytheatre.org.
TUESDAY
A Guided Group Meditation program will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Participants will listen to meditation exercises from Sally Kempton's "Beginning Meditation" CD. This program is primarily for adults, but others are welcome. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
A workshop titled Life by Design will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. The workshop will give participants tools to help shift from life by default to a life by design. The workshop is open to those ages 15-21 and is free to attend. Registration is required. Lunch will be served. For more information or to register, call Sarah Michlovitz at 803-641-7630. The registration deadline is Wednesday.
WEDNESDAY
A Star Wars Finale event will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Nancy Carson Library, 135 Edgefield Road, North Augusta. The event, for rising 5K to fifth graders, will feature Star Wars crafts and games as well as photos with members of the 501st Legion. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
A Share the Color with Subway activity will be held at noon Wednesday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. A nutrition expert will tell children about smart food choices and kids will make a sandwich. This program is designed for rising 5K to fifth graders. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
THURSDAY
The Aiken Toastmasters Club will meet at 6:45 p.m. Thursday in room 2 of the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road. For more information, visit 1355.toastmastersclubs.org.
The Aiken County Board of Disabilities and the board of the Tri-Development Center will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Tri-Development Center, 5080 Jefferson Davis Highway, Beech Island. For more information, call Joan Lioi at 803-642-8800.
The Home Builders Association of Aiken County will hold a class reviewing the changes to the 2018 International Residential Code from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday at Designer Builders, 935 Dougherty Road. Andy Barber will facilitate. The code changes go into effect Jan. 1, 2020. The cost is $35 for HBA members and $75 for non-members. Lunch will be provided and reservations are required. For more information or to RSVP, call Kelly Ling at 803-645-9706. For more information, visit aikenbuilders.com.
Coloring for Grownups will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Participants should bring their own coloring pens and pencils. Coloring sheets and refreshments will be provided. For more information, call 803-642-2020 x 1131.
A Nerf Wars event will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Those attending should bring a Nerf gun and ammo. Sneaks and eye protection are encouraged. Registration opens Thursday. For more information or to register, call the circulation desk at 803-642-2020 x. 1131.
The Lower Savannah Council of Governments Board of Directors will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Aiken County Government Center, 1930 University Parkway. The public is invited to attend. For more information, visit lscog.org.