TODAY
Sciencetellers, an interactive science and storytelling activity, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Nancy Carson Library, 135 Edgefield Road, North Augusta; and 2 p.m. at the Aiken Community Theatre in the AECOM Center for the Performing Arts, 126 Newberry St. S.W. The activity is designed for rising 5k to fifth graders. The story will be "Aliens, Escape from Earth." For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
A workshop titled Life by Design will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. The workshop will give participants tools to help shift from life by default to a life by design. The workshop is open to those ages 15-21 and is free to attend. Registration is required. Lunch will be served. For more information or to register, call Sarah Michlovitz at 803-641-7630. The registration deadline is today.
A free workshop titled "Shoulder Pain Solutions for Mature Athletes" will be held at 5:30 p.m. today at South Aiken Physical Therapy, 943 Pine Log Road. Physical therapist Sean Daly will lead the workshop. He will discuss normal function of the shoulder, why it's vulnerable to pain and what people can do to prevent pain and improve functionality. Space is limited and reservations are requested. For more information or to RSVP, call 803-649-9797 or visit healthyaiken.com.
THURSDAY
A Glow event will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Rising sixth through 12th graders can create glow in the dark art including coasters and lava lamps. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
A Slime and Science Time event for rising 5K to fifth graders will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Midland Valley Branch Library, 9 Hillside Road, Langley. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
Sciencetellers, an interactive science and storytelling activity, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Nancy Bonnette Public Library, 204 Park Ave. N.E., Wagener. The activity is designed for rising 5k to fifth graders. The story will be "Aliens, Escape from Earth." For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
PFLAG Aiken will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Aiken Unitarian Universalist Church, 115 Gregg AVe. All are welcome, especially parents, families and friends of LGBTQ persons.
The Edgefield Interagency Council will hold a networking event at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at Piedmont Technical College, 506 Main St., Edgefield. Lt. April Tiller, with the Salvation Army, will discuss the organization's Pathway to Hope Program. Betsy Royal of Cornerstone will discuss Narcan.
FRIDAY
Force Fridays will be held for rising sixth through 12th graders at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. “Revenge of the Sith," rated PG-13, will be shown at 3 p.m. Friday. Those attending should bring a snack. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
The United Way of Aiken County will collect school supplies during its 2019 Stuff the Bus event from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Walmart stores in Aiken located at 3581 Richland Ave. and 2035 Whiskey Road, and the Walmart in North Augusta at 1201 Knox Ave. Supplies and monetary donations can also be dropped off at the United Way of Aiken County office, 235 Barnwell Ave. N.W. For more information, call Emily Scotten at 803-648-8331 x. 213.
SATURDAY
Single, Single Again will meet for brunch at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at Cracker Barrel, 2352 Whiskey Road. For more information, email Carla Noziglia at skipncar@agol.com.
A Teen Taskmaster event for rising sixth to 12th graders who have completed the summer program will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at the Nancy Carson Library, 135 Edgefield Road, North Augusta. Registration is required and is due by Thursday, July 25. For more information or to register, visit abbe-lib.org.
"The House with a Clock in its Walls," rated PG, will be shown from 3 to 4:45 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
The Women in Unity will hold their 17th annual Youth Rally from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Edgefield Soccer Complex, 350 Peachtree St., Edgefield. Free school supplies will be available for all school-aged children, and lunch will be provided for those age 17 and younger. For more information, call 803-637-2010.