TODAY
An Under the Stars event will be held at 11 a.m. today at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Preschoolers will be able to make a telescope and glowing sensory bottle. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department will hold a Youth Empowerment Program from 4 to 5 p.m. today and Tuesdays through Aug. 15 at the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center, 400 Kershaw St. The mentoring program is designed for males ages 9-18. It is free to participate and refreshments will be served. For more information, call 803-642-7634.
WEDNESDAY
Porkchop Productions will perform "Chicken Little" at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at NHC Health Care, 350 Austin Graybill Road, North Augusta. For more information, visit redcrossblood.org.
THURSDAY
The Aiken Newcomers' Club will meet Tuesday, July 9, at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. Doors open at 10:45 a.m. There is no program during the summer meetings. The Community Service Committee will be collecting donations for Christ Central. The cost for the luncheon is $15. The club is open to all women in the Aiken area regardless of how long they have lived in the area. To make a reservation or cancel a reservation, call Chris Jakubec at 803-641-2011 or email newcomers29803@gmail.com. Reservations or cancellations must be made by noon Thursday.
The Aiken Toastmasters Club, which meets the first and third Thursday of the month, will not meet on July 4. For more information, including meeting times and locations, visit 1355.toastmastersclubs.org.