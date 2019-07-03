TODAY
An Under the Stars event will be held at 11 a.m. today at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Preschoolers will be able to make a telescope and glowing sensory bottle. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department will hold a Youth Empowerment Program from 4 to 5 p.m. today and Tuesdays through Aug. 15 at the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center, 400 Kershaw St. The mentoring program is designed for males ages 9-18. It is free to participate and refreshments will be served. For more information, call 803-642-7634.
WEDNESDAY
Porkchop Productions will perform "Chicken Little" at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at NHC Health Care, 350 Austin Graybill Road, North Augusta. For more information, visit redcrossblood.org.
THURSDAY
The Aiken Newcomers' Club will meet Tuesday, July 9, at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. Doors open at 10:45 a.m. There is no program during the summer meetings. The Community Service Committee will be collecting donations for Christ Central. The cost for the luncheon is $15. The club is open to all women in the Aiken area regardless of how long they have lived in the area. To make a reservation or cancel a reservation, call Chris Jakubec at 803-641-2011 or email newcomers29803@gmail.com. Reservations or cancellations must be made by noon Thursday.
The Aiken Toastmasters Club, which meets the first and third Thursday of the month, will not meet on July 4. The next meeting will be at 6:45 p.m. July 18 at Christ Central, 267 Laurens St. For more information, including meeting times and locations, visit 1355.toastmastersclubs.org.
MONDAY
The Aiken Department of Public Safety Police Athletic League and the Aiken High Girls' Basketball team will hold a Girls' Basketball Camp from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 13, at the Aiken High School gym, 449 Rutland Drive. The camp is free. For more information or to register, call Teagan Green at 803-295-9007. Registration is due by Monday.
A Mission to the Moon activity will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at the Nancy Carson Library, 135 Edgefield Road, North Augusta. The event is designed for rising 5K to fifth graders and attendees will explore the phases of the moon with cookies. Registration is required by Monday. For more information or to register, call 803-642-7575 x. 5041 or visit abbe-lib.org.
Doctor Who Day will be held at 7 p.m. Monday at the Nancy Carson Library, 135 Edgefield Road, North Augusta. The event is designed for rising sixth through 12th graders. Come celebrate the Doctor and his companions. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
Aiken's American Sewing Guild Group, Material Girls, will meet at 10 a.m. Monday in the gathering room of St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church, 1630 Silver Bluff Road. Guests are welcome. Marge Mitchell will give a program on unique pattern weights. Those attending should bring recent projects and sewing problems to share with the group. For more information, call Cheri Dowd at 803-644-0576 or Marge at 803-266-0165.
The Carolina Pine Quilters Guild will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2724 Whiskey Road. The guild will hold an indoor yard sale. Guests are welcome.
The artwork of Carol Sue Roberts, a member of the Aiken Artist Guild, will be on display Monday through Aug. 16 at Aiken Art & Frame, 222 Park Ave. S.E. A public reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 11.