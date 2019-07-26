TODAY
Force Fridays will be held for rising sixth through 12th graders at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. “Revenge of the Sith," rated PG-13, will be shown at 3 p.m. Friday. Those attending should bring a snack. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
The United Way of Aiken County will collect school supplies during its 2019 Stuff the Bus event from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Walmart stores in Aiken located at 3581 Richland Ave. and 2035 Whiskey Road, and the Walmart in North Augusta at 1201 Knox Ave. Supplies and monetary donations can also be dropped off at the United Way of Aiken County office, 235 Barnwell Ave. N.W. For more information, call Emily Scotten at 803-648-8331 x. 213.
SATURDAY
Single, Single Again will meet for brunch at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at Cracker Barrel, 2352 Whiskey Road. For more information, email Carla Noziglia at skipncar@agol.com.
A Teen Taskmaster event for rising sixth to 12th graders who have completed the summer program will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at the Nancy Carson Library, 135 Edgefield Road, North Augusta. Registration is required and is due by Thursday, July 25. For more information or to register, visit abbe-lib.org.
"The House with a Clock in its Walls," rated PG, will be shown from 3 to 4:45 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
The Women in Unity will hold their 17th annual Youth Rally from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Edgefield Soccer Complex, 350 Peachtree St., Edgefield. Free school supplies will be available for all school-aged children, and lunch will be provided for those age 17 and younger. For more information, call 803-637-2010.
Dr. Veronica Outlaw will sign copies of her book, "Resilient Women," from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Fully Armored Christian Bookstore, 2563 Whiskey Road. For more information, visit drvernoicaoutlaw.com.