Aiken, SC (29801)

Today

Sunny early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High 91F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.