TODAY
The Aiken Department of Public Safety Police Athletic League and the Aiken High Girls' Basketball team will hold a Girls' Basketball Camp from 9 a.m. to noon today at the Aiken High School gym, 449 Rutland Drive. The camp is free. For more information or to register, call Teagan Green at 803-295-9007. Registration was due by Monday.
The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism will hold Touch-A-Truck from 9 a.m. to noon today at the Virginia Acres Park soccer fields, 1700 Whiskey Road. Children will be able to explore, climb and sit on bulldozers, police cars, ambulances, army vehicles and more. A spray down from the Aiken Public Safety fire truck will be held, so bathing suits are encouraged. For more information, call the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center at 803-642-7631.
Cher's Sisters Only Club will hold its annual Camp Be Your Best from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. The free one-day camp for girls ages 11-18 will cover money management, health and hygiene, bullying/cyberbullying, marketing, branding, fitness and the importance of an education. For more information, call Margaret Moore at 803-640-6449.
"In the Shadow of the Moon," rated PG, will be shown from 1 to 2:50 p.m. and "The Martian," rated PG-13, will be shown from 3:15 to 5:25 p.m. today at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
Mercantile 23 in Ridge Spring will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:45 a.m. today. For more information, email mhw542@yahoo.com.
A Game Night will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. today at the Living History Park, 218 W. Spring Grove Ave., North Augusta. The cost is $12 and includes games and refreshments. Chicken salad, tuna salad, hot dogs, chili dogs, ice cream, beer and wine will be available. Cheat, Ranter Go Round, Grab Cork, Whist, Hazard, Chuck a Luck Frakle and other games will be available to play. Members of Girl Scout Troop No. 20164 will teach participants how to play. For more information, visit colonialtimes.us.
The Aiken County Animal Shelter is holding an Pick Me! SC adoption event today from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Adoptions at the shelter will be waived for some pets and heavily discounted for others. This statewide event is sponsored by Petco Foundation and being organized by No Kill South Carolina. The animal shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken. For more information, call 803-642-1537.
SUNDAY
The Old Edgefield District Genealogical Society will meet at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 14, in the Lynch Building annex of the Tompkins Library, 104 Courthouse Square, Edgefield. The guest speaker will be Andrew "Andy" Pickens Calhoun Jr. His topic will be "My Own Darling Wife: Letters from a Confederate Volunteer.
MONDAY, JULY 15
A Fan Filking Fest event will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, July 15, at the Nancy Carson Library, 135 Edgefield Road, North Augusta. Rising sixth to 12th grade students can come create a new song about their favorite movie, TV show or manga using today's hits. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
The Civil War Round Table of Augusta will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 15, at Goodwill's Snelling Center, 3165 Washington Road, Augusta. The cost to attend is $23 and includes dinner. Dues are $25 per year for individuals or $40 per couple. The guest speaker will be Dr. Cary Mock from the University of South Carolina. His topic will be Weather and the Civil War: An Overview it will spotlight records from period Navy logs. For more information, call Gwen Fulcher Young at 706-736-2909 or visit civilwarroundtableaugustaga.com.
Vigil for Peace and Nonviolence will be held on Monday from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. by the Aiken Women In Black and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America on Whiskey Road across from The Fresh Market in front of Bethlehem Lutheran Church at the entrance to Aiken Estates. Everyone is invited to stand (or sit) with the group. They have signs or you may bring your own, as long as they are nonpartisan. For more information, call Emilie at 586-945-8771, Lynn at 803-226-5546 or Brenda at 803-640-9650.
TUESDAY, JULY 16
The Crosland Park Neighborhood Association will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, in the Community Resource Center, 1248 Crosland Drive N.E. For more information, email cpna@atlanticbb.net.
Out of this World, an event featuring space-themed science experiments and crafts for families, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
South Carolina Mentor will host a How to Be a Foster Parent information session from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, and Thursday, July 25, at 5140 Woodside Executive Court. For more information, call Belinda at 803-649-3220 x. 2512.