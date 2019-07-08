TODAY
The Aiken Department of Public Safety Police Athletic League and the Aiken High Girls' Basketball team will hold a Girls' Basketball Camp from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Aiken High School gym, 449 Rutland Drive. The camp is free. For more information or to register, call Teagan Green at 803-295-9007. Registration is due by today.
A Mission to the Moon activity will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Nancy Carson Library, 135 Edgefield Road, North Augusta. The event is designed for rising 5K to fifth graders and attendees will explore the phases of the moon with cookies. Registration is required by today. For more information or to register, call 803-642-7575 x. 5041 or visit abbe-lib.org.
Doctor Who Day will be held at 7 p.m. today at the Nancy Carson Library, 135 Edgefield Road, North Augusta. The event is designed for rising sixth through 12th graders. Come celebrate the Doctor and his companions. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
Aiken's American Sewing Guild Group, Material Girls, will meet at 10 a.m. today in the gathering room of St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church, 1630 Silver Bluff Road. Guests are welcome. Marge Mitchell will give a program on unique pattern weights. Those attending should bring recent projects and sewing problems to share with the group. For more information, call Cheri Dowd at 803-644-0576 or Marge at 803-266-0165.
The Carolina Pine Quilters Guild will meet at 7 p.m. today at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2724 Whiskey Road. The guild will hold an indoor yard sale. Guests are welcome.
The artwork of Carol Sue Roberts, a member of the Aiken Artist Guild, will be on display today through Aug. 16 at Aiken Art & Frame, 222 Park Ave. S.E. A public reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
TUESDAY
Single, Single Again will meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday at AnShu, 122 Coach Light Way. Reservations are due by Tuesday. For more information or to make a reservation, call Phyllis Autrey at 214-587-1156 or email Carla Noziglia at skipncar@agol.com. Email reservations are preferred.
The Savannah River Ecology Lab will give a program on local wildlife for rising 5K to fifth graders Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. at the Midland Valley Branch Library, 407 Main St., New Ellenton. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
NASA Solar System Ambassador John Hodge will give a presentation on various space topics for adults and older teens from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. This program is open to all ages. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
The Aiken Newcomers' Club will meet Tuesday at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. Doors open at 10:45 a.m. There is no program during the summer meetings. The Community Service Committee will be collecting donations for Christ Central. The cost for the luncheon is $15. The club is open to all women in the Aiken area regardless of how long they have lived in the area. To make a reservation or cancel a reservation, call Chris Jakubec at 803-641-2011 or email newcomers29803@gmail.com. Reservations or cancellations were due by noon Thursday, July 4.
WEDNESDAY
The Wise Outrageous Women and the Red Hats will meet at noon Wednesday in the Grille at Cedar Creek, 2475 Club Drive. Swimming will follow lunch. For more information, call Joyce at 803-594-1299. WOW will not meet in August.
A Seriously Amazing Puppet Show will be performed at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Jackson Branch Library, 106 Main St., Jackson. Stories will be brought to life for rising 5K through fifth graders. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
The exhibition, "Friday Morning Plein Air Artists," will be on display July 10 through Aug. 12 at the Etherredge Center on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. A reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9.