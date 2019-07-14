SUNDAY
The Old Edgefield District Genealogical Society will meet at 3 p.m. today in the Lynch Building annex of the Tompkins Library, 104 Courthouse Square, Edgefield. The guest speaker will be Andrew "Andy" Pickens Calhoun Jr. His topic will be "My Own Darling Wife: Letters from a Confederate Volunteer.
MONDAY
A Fan Filking Fest event will be held at 7 p.m. Monday at the Nancy Carson Library, 135 Edgefield Road, North Augusta. Rising sixth to 12th grade students can come create a new song about their favorite movie, TV show or manga using today's hits. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
The Civil War Round Table of Augusta will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Goodwill's Snelling Center, 3165 Washington Road, Augusta. The cost to attend is $23 and includes dinner. Dues are $25 per year for individuals or $40 per couple. The guest speaker will be Dr. Cary Mock from the University of South Carolina. His topic will be Weather and the Civil War: An Overview it will spotlight records from period Navy logs. For more information, call Gwen Fulcher Young at 706-736-2909 or visit civilwarroundtableaugustaga.com.
Vigil for Peace and Nonviolence will be held on Monday from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. by the Aiken Women In Black and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America on Whiskey Road across from The Fresh Market in front of Bethlehem Lutheran Church at the entrance to Aiken Estates. Everyone is invited to stand (or sit) with the group. They have signs or you may bring your own, as long as they are nonpartisan. For more information, call Emilie at 586-945-8771, Lynn at 803-226-5546 or Brenda at 803-640-9650.
TUESDAY
The Crosland Park Neighborhood Association will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Community Resource Center, 1248 Crosland Drive N.E. For more information, email cpna@atlanticbb.net.
Out of this World, an event featuring space-themed science experiments and crafts for families, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
South Carolina Mentor will host a How to Be a Foster Parent information session from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, July 25, at 5140 Woodside Executive Court. For more information, call Belinda at 803-649-3220 x. 2512.