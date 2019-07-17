TODAY
Single, Single Again will meet for line dancing at 6 p.m. today in St. Mary's cafeteria, 118 York St. For more information, email Carla Noziglia at skipncar@agol.com.
A Seriously Amazing Puppet Show will be performed at 10:30 a.m. today at the Nancy Carson Library, 135 Edgefield Road, North Augusta, and 2 p.m. at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Stories will be brought to life for rising 5K through fifth graders. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
A splashdown will be held at 2 p.m. today at the Jackson Branch Library, 106 Main St., Jackson. The Jackson Fire Department will provide the water. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
THURSDAY
The North Augusta’s 2019 Music in the Park series will conclude in North Augusta’s Maude Edenfield Park, 495 Brookside Ave., Thursday with Andy Reid and Friends performing classic jazz. The concert is free and will last around an hour.
An interactive viewing of "The Force Awakens," rated PG-13, will be shown at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Rising sixth through 12th graders will be able to use the force during the show. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
Space Storytime will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Midland Valley Branch Library, 9 Hillside Road, Langley. This program is for all ages. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
The Aiken Toastmasters Club will meet at 6:45 p.m. Thursday at Christ Central, 267 Laurens St. For more information, including meeting times and locations, visit 1355.toastmastersclubs.org.
The Aiken Poets will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at AnShu Asian Cafe, 122 Coach Light Way. The group meets the third Thursday of every month. New members are welcomed. For more information, call Roger Brock at 803-646-2141 or Joan Lacombe at 803-642-3872.
FRIDAY
Bright Star Theatre will perform an out-of-this world adventure through the solar system at 3 p.m. Friday at the Nancy Carson Library, 135 Edgefield Road, North Augusta. The program is designed for rising 5K to fifth graders. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
Force Fridays will be held for rising sixth through 12th graders at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. "Attack of the Clones," rated PG, will be shown at 3 p.m. Friday and "Revenge of the Sith," rated PG-13, will be shown at 3 p.m. Friday, July 26. Those attending should bring a snack. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
The Aiken Master Gardeners will hold a lunch box lecture at noon Friday at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2721 Whiskey Road. Brie Arthur, noted author and advocate for growing more food, will be the guest speaker. Her topic will be edible landscapes. For more information, visit aikenmastergardeners.org.
SATURDAY
A Cruise-In on the Square will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday on the square in Edgefield. For more information, call 803-637-4600.
The Graniteville Economic Development Expo will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Student Activities Center on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. Companies and other organizations located in the Graniteville area will be in attendance. Admission is free.
The Off the Hook Crochet group will meet from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Those attending should bring yarn and a crochet hook. If you're a beginner, somebody will show you tips and pointers to get started. Beginners should RSVP to the reference desk ahead of time by calling 803-642-2020 ext. 1141. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
"First Man," rated PG-13, will be shown from 3 to 5:20 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
Depot Jam will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum, 406 Park Ave. S.E. Bluegrass musicians and the public are invited to join the music jam. All are welcome. For more information, email Steve Willis or Ashley Carder at haynesbluegrass@gmail.com.
The Aiken Area MS Self Help Group will meet from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 961 Trail Ridge Road. The program will be a CanDo MS Webinar titled "Recreational and Leisure Activity for Persons with MS." Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call Pam at 803-645-2092 or visit nationalmssociety.org.