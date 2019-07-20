TODAY
A Cruise-In on the Square will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today on the square in Edgefield. For more information, call 803-637-4600.
The Graniteville Economic Development Expo will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today in the Student Activities Center on the campus of USC Aiken, 471 University Parkway. Companies and other organizations located in the Graniteville area will be in attendance. Admission is free.
The Off the Hook Crochet group will meet from noon to 2 p.m. today at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Those attending should bring yarn and a crochet hook. If you're a beginner, somebody will show you tips and pointers to get started. Beginners should RSVP to the reference desk ahead of time by calling 803-642-2020 ext. 1141. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
"First Man," rated PG-13, will be shown from 3 to 5:20 p.m. today at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
Depot Jam will be held at 10:30 a.m. today at the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum, 406 Park Ave. S.E. Bluegrass musicians and the public are invited to join the music jam. All are welcome. For more information, email Steve Willis or Ashley Carder at haynesbluegrass@gmail.com.
The Aiken Area MS Self Help Group will meet from 10 to 11:30 a.m. today at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 961 Trail Ridge Road. The program will be a CanDo MS Webinar titled "Recreational and Leisure Activity for Persons with MS." Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call Pam at 803-645-2092 or visit nationalmssociety.org.
MONDAY
Escape from Mars, a locked room mystery activity, will be held at 7 p.m. Monday at the Nancy Carson Library, 135 Edgefield Road, North Augusta. The activity is for rising sixth through 12th graders. Registration is required. For more information or to register, visit abbe-lib.org.
TUESDAY
A storytelling and music event will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
Sciencetellers, an interactive science and storytelling activity, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the New Ellenton Branch Library, 407 Main St. New Ellenton. The activity is designed for rising 5k to fifth graders. The story will be "Aliens, Escape from Earth." For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
A book club for adults will meet from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. July's book is "My Sister's Keeper" by Jodi Picoult. Those wishing to participate should sign up at the reference desk. For more information, call 803-642-2020 x. 1131.
The CSRA Parkinson Support Group will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the dining room of St. John Towers, 724 Greene St., Augusta. The meeting will be an open discussion. For more information, call Mary Ann Navarro at 706-364-1662.
WEDNESDAY
Sciencetellers, an interactive science and storytelling activity, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Nancy Carson Library, 135 Edgefield Road, North Augusta; and 2 p.m. at the Aiken Community Theatre in the AECOM Center for the Performing Arts, 126 Newberry St. S.W. The activity is designed for rising 5k to fifth graders. The story will be "Aliens, Escape from Earth." For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
A workshop titled Life by Design will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. The workshop will give participants tools to help shift from life by default to a life by design. The workshop is open to those ages 15-21 and is free to attend. Registration is required. Lunch will be served. For more information or to register, call Sarah Michlovitz at 803-641-7630. The registration deadline is Wednesday, July 24.
THURSDAY
A Teen Taskmaster event for rising sixth to 12th graders who have completed the summer program will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at the Nancy Carson Library, 135 Edgefield Road, North Augusta. Registration is required and is due by Thursday. For more information or to register, visit abbe-lib.org.
A Glow event will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Rising sixth through 12th graders can create glow in the dark art including coasters and lava lamps. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
A Slime and Science Time event for rising 5K to fifth graders will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Midland Valley Branch Library, 9 Hillside Road, Langley. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
Sciencetellers, an interactive science and storytelling activity, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Nancy Bonnette Public Library, 204 Park Ave. N.E., Wagener. The activity is designed for rising 5k to fifth graders. The story will be "Aliens, Escape from Earth." For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
PFLAG Aiken will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Aiken Unitarian Universalist Church, 115 Gregg AVe. All are welcome, especially parents, families and friends of LGBTQ persons.
FRIDAY
Force Fridays will be held for rising sixth through 12th graders at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. “Revenge of the Sith," rated PG-13, will be shown at 3 p.m. Friday=. Those attending should bring a snack. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.