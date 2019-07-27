TODAY
Single, Single Again will meet for brunch at 10 a.m. today at Cracker Barrel, 2352 Whiskey Road. For more information, email Carla Noziglia at skipncar@agol.com.
A Teen Taskmaster event for rising sixth to 12th graders who have completed the summer program will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. today at the Nancy Carson Library, 135 Edgefield Road, North Augusta. Registration is required and were due July 25. For more information or to register, visit abbe-lib.org.
“The House with a Clock in its Walls,” rated PG, will be shown from 3 to 4:45 p.m. today at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
The Women in Unity will hold their 17th annual Youth Rally from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the Edgefield Soccer Complex, 350 Peachtree St., Edgefield. Free school supplies will be available for all school-aged children, and lunch will be provided for those age 17 and younger. For more information, call 803-637-2010.
Dr. Veronica Outlaw will sign copies of her book, "Resilient Women," from 1-4 p.m. today at Fully Armored Christian Bookstore, 2563 Whiskey Road. For more information, visit drvernoicaoutlaw.com.
Aiken Electric Cooperative will hold its annual Bustin' Clays for United Way event today at NWTF Palmetto Shooting Complex, 535 Gary Hill Road, Edgefield. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with shooting from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be at 11:30 a.m. with an awards ceremony to follow. For more information, email kpriester@aikenco-op.org.
MONDAY
The Aiken Community Theatre will offer its “Super Kids” Act It Out Camp on Monday through Friday at the AECOM Center for the Performing Arts, 126 Newberry St. S.W. Sessions are available for rising second through sixth graders. The cost is $155 for ACT members and $175 for nonmembers. An immersion session is also available for rising seventh to ninth graders. The cost is $175 for members and $195 for nonmembers. For more information or to register, visit aikencommunitytheatre.org.
TUESDAY
A Guided Group Meditation program will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. Participants will listen to meditation exercises from Sally Kempton's "Beginning Meditation" CD. This program is primarily for adults, but others are welcome. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
A workshop titled Life by Design will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W. The workshop will give participants tools to help shift from life by default to a life by design. The workshop is open to those ages 15-21 and is free to attend. Registration is required. Lunch will be served. For more information or to register, call Sarah Michlovitz at 803-641-7630. The registration deadline is Wednesday.
WEDNESDAY
A Star Wars Finale event will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Nancy Carson Library, 135 Edgefield Road, North Augusta. The event, for rising 5K to fifth graders, will feature Star Wars crafts and games as well as photos with members of the 501st Legion. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.
A Share the Color with Subway activity will be held at noon Wednesday at the Aiken County Public Library, 314 Chesterfield St. S.W. A nutrition expert will tell children about smart food choices and kids will make a sandwich. This program is designed for rising 5K to fifth graders. For more information, visit abbe-lib.org.